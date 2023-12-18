NYC power outage tracker: Thousands in the dark across NY, NJ, CT

Thousands of customers across New York, New Jersey and Connecticut are without power following a powerful storm system that continues to slide up the East Coast.

New York outage map

At 8:30 a.m., at least 50,000 customers were without power.

Click HERE for the latest numbers.

New Jersey outage map

At 8:30 a.m., at least 45,000 customers were without power.

Click HERE for the latest numbers.

Connecticut outage map

At 8:30 a.m., at least 78,000 customers were without power.

What is the timing of the storm?

Rain and high winds will continue Monday across the Northeast.

The forecast for Monday, Dec. 18, 2023. (FOX Weather)

In interior sections of the Northeast, Great Lakes and Appalachians, the rain could change over to a period of accumulating snow late Monday and into Monday night.

The forecast for Monday night, Dec. 18, 2023. (FOX Weather)

Where is the heaviest rain expected in the Northeast?

The National Weather Service has issued Flood Watches through Monday for nearly 60 million people in the eastern U.S.

Flood Watches are in effect for the Northeast through Monday, Dec. 18, 2023. (FOX Weather)

A widespread 2 to 4 inches of rain is predicted to fall from the Northeast and New England through the mid-Atlantic and the eastern Carolinas.

Localized rainfall totals between 4 and 6 inches are possible in some locations, particularly near the coast.

The rainfall forecast through Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023. (FOX Weather)

The heavy rain will likely trigger areas of flash flooding through Monday.

How strong will the winds be along the East Coast?

A High Wind Warning is posted for Monday in parts of coastal New England and Long Island, where wind gusts up to 60 mph are expected. The strong gusts could knock down trees and power lines, leading to scattered power outages.

Wind alerts are in effect for parts of the Northeast. (FOX Weather)

New York City is included in a Wind Advisory that is in effect for Monday along other parts of the Northeast and New England coasts, where gusts between 45 and 55 mph are predicted. Some tree limbs could be blown down in these areas, possibly resulting in a few power outages.

Unsecured holiday decorations will also be blown around in these gusty winds, so be sure to secure them or bring them indoors until the winds subside.

Where are coastal flooding, high surf and beach erosion expected?

Strong onshore winds will create the potential for coastal flooding, high surf and beach erosion along much of the Eastern Seaboard through Monday.

Coastal flood alerts are in effect along the Northeast coast. (FOX Weather)

Coastal Flood Watches, Warnings and Advisories extended from North Carolina all the way to Maine.

Where are severe storms expected?

A few damaging wind gusts are possible from the eastern shore of New Jersey into southern New England through Monday afternoon.

The severe storm threat on Monday, Dec. 18, 2023. (FOX Weather)

LaGuardia Airport Status

There are no ground stops or delays at the moment, according to the FAA

Newark Airport Status

There are no ground stops or delays at the moment, according to the FAA

JFK Airport Status