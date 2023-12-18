NYC power outage tracker: Thousands in the dark across NY, NJ, CT

Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
from MON 11:42 AM EST until WED 4:30 AM EST, Somerset County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 3:24 AM EST, Somerset County
Flood Warning
until MON 4:45 PM EST, Somerset County
River Flood Warning
from MON 4:46 AM EST until WED 1:00 PM EST, Morris County, Passaic County
River Flood Warning
from MON 1:00 PM EST until WED 7:00 PM EST, Morris County
River Flood Warning
from MON 8:12 AM EST until WED 3:16 AM EST, Morris County, Passaic County
Flood Warning
until MON 12:45 PM EST, Morris County
Flood Warning
until MON 11:15 AM EST, Morris County, Sussex County
Flood Warning
from MON 5:56 AM EST until MON 10:00 AM EST, Middlesex County, Monmouth County
River Flood Warning
from MON 10:03 AM EST until TUE 12:24 PM EST, Middlesex County, Somerset County
River Flood Warning
from MON 10:03 AM EST until TUE 1:51 PM EST, Middlesex County, Somerset County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 1:00 PM EST, Hunterdon County, Somerset County
Flood Warning
until MON 2:15 PM EST, Hunterdon County
Flood Warning
until MON 3:15 PM EST, Hunterdon County, Warren County
Flash Flood Warning
from MON 7:40 AM EST until MON 10:45 AM EST, Essex County, Hudson County, Union County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 8:42 AM EST, Bergen County
River Flood Warning
from MON 8:17 AM EST until TUE 11:00 PM EST, Bergen County, Morris County, Passaic County
River Flood Warning
from MON 10:06 AM EST until TUE 4:53 AM EST, Ulster County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 12:38 AM EST, Ulster County
River Flood Warning
from MON 9:46 AM EST until TUE 8:22 AM EST, Ulster County
Flood Warning
until MON 11:00 AM EST, Ulster County
River Flood Warning
from MON 5:48 PM EST until TUE 7:33 AM EST, Sullivan County
Flash Flood Warning
from MON 7:15 AM EST until MON 10:30 AM EST, Sullivan County
Flash Flood Warning
from MON 8:04 AM EST until MON 12:15 PM EST, Sullivan County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 10:45 PM EST, Orange County, Rockland County, Bergen County, Passaic County
Flood Warning
until MON 11:30 AM EST, Orange County, Rockland County, Westchester County, Bergen County, Essex County, Hudson County, Passaic County
Flash Flood Warning
until MON 10:15 AM EST, Orange County, Rockland County, Bergen County, Passaic County
River Flood Warning
from MON 8:09 AM EST until MON 10:30 PM EST, Dutchess County, Ulster County
River Flood Warning
from MON 9:35 AM EST until TUE 7:58 PM EST, Fairfield County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Fairfield County, Essex County, Essex County, Essex County, Morris County, Morris County, Morris County, Passaic County, Passaic County, Passaic County, Somerset County
Flash Flood Warning
from MON 7:23 AM EST until MON 10:30 AM EST, Fairfield County, Putnam County, Rockland County, Westchester County
Flash Flood Warning
from MON 7:45 AM EST until MON 10:45 AM EST, Fairfield County, Bronx County, Westchester County, Bergen County
Flash Flood Warning
from MON 8:41 AM EST until MON 11:45 AM EST, Fairfield County
Coastal Flood Warning
from SUN 10:00 PM EST until MON 6:00 PM EST, Southern Westchester County
Coastal Flood Warning
from SUN 9:00 PM EST until MON 6:00 PM EST, Southern Nassau County, Southern Queens County, Southwest Suffolk County
Coastal Flood Warning
from SUN 11:00 PM EST until MON 6:00 PM EST, Northeast Suffolk County, Southeast Suffolk County
High Wind Warning
until MON 12:00 PM EST, Northeast Suffolk County, Northwest Suffolk County, Southeast Suffolk County, Southwest Suffolk County
Coastal Flood Warning
from MON 10:00 AM EST until MON 4:00 PM EST, Kings County (Brooklyn), Richmond County (Staten Is.), Eastern Bergen County, Eastern Essex County, Eastern Union County, Hudson County

NYC power outage tracker: Thousands in the dark across NY, NJ, CT

By
Published 
Severe Weather
FOX 5 NY

NYC weather forecast

FOX 5 NY's Audrey Puente has the details.

NEW YORK CITY - Thousands of customers across New York, New Jersey and Connecticut are without power following a powerful storm system that continues to slide up the East Coast.

NYC weather: Heavy rain, high winds slam East Coast as flooding threat becomes major concern
article

NYC weather: Heavy rain, high winds slam East Coast as flooding threat becomes major concern

A powerful storm system will continue to slide up the East Coast, packing threats of flooding, high winds and severe weather that could disrupt pre-Christmas travel for millions in the Northeast, including New York City, New Jersey and Connecticut.

New York outage map

  • At 8:30 a.m., at least 50,000 customers were without power.
  • Click HERE for the latest numbers.

New Jersey outage map

  • At 8:30 a.m., at least 45,000 customers were without power.
  • Click HERE for the latest numbers.

Connecticut outage map

  • At 8:30 a.m., at least 78,000 customers were without power.
  • Click HERE for the latest numbers.

NYC weather: Messy Monday commute expected amid heavy rain, high winds, flooding threat
NYC weather: Messy Monday commute expected amid heavy rain, high winds, flooding threat

The city expects 2 to 3 inches of rain across New York City, although some areas could see higher amounts locally along with heavy winds, especially in Brooklyn and in Queens.

What is the timing of the storm?

Rain and high winds will continue Monday across the Northeast.

The forecast for Monday, Dec. 18, 2023. (FOX Weather)

The forecast for Monday, Dec. 18, 2023. (FOX Weather)

In interior sections of the Northeast, Great Lakes and Appalachians, the rain could change over to a period of accumulating snow late Monday and into Monday night.

The forecast for Monday night, Dec. 18, 2023. (FOX Weather)

The forecast for Monday night, Dec. 18, 2023. (FOX Weather)

Where is the heaviest rain expected in the Northeast?

The National Weather Service has issued Flood Watches through Monday for nearly 60 million people in the eastern U.S.

Flood Watches are in effect for the Northeast through Monday, Dec. 18, 2023. (FOX Weather)

Flood Watches are in effect for the Northeast through Monday, Dec. 18, 2023. (FOX Weather)

A widespread 2 to 4 inches of rain is predicted to fall from the Northeast and New England through the mid-Atlantic and the eastern Carolinas.

Localized rainfall totals between 4 and 6 inches are possible in some locations, particularly near the coast. 

The rainfall forecast through Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023. (FOX Weather)

The rainfall forecast through Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023. (FOX Weather)

The heavy rain will likely trigger areas of flash flooding through Monday.

How strong will the winds be along the East Coast?

A High Wind Warning is posted for Monday in parts of coastal New England and Long Island, where wind gusts up to 60 mph are expected. The strong gusts could knock down trees and power lines, leading to scattered power outages.

Wind alerts are in effect for parts of the Northeast. (FOX Weather)

Wind alerts are in effect for parts of the Northeast. (FOX Weather)

New York City is included in a Wind Advisory that is in effect for Monday along other parts of the Northeast and New England coasts, where gusts between 45 and 55 mph are predicted. Some tree limbs could be blown down in these areas, possibly resulting in a few power outages.

Unsecured holiday decorations will also be blown around in these gusty winds, so be sure to secure them or bring them indoors until the winds subside.

Where are coastal flooding, high surf and beach erosion expected?

Strong onshore winds will create the potential for coastal flooding, high surf and beach erosion along much of the Eastern Seaboard through Monday.

Coastal flood alerts are in effect along the Northeast coast. (FOX Weather)

Coastal flood alerts are in effect along the Northeast coast. (FOX Weather)

Coastal Flood Watches, Warnings and Advisories extended from North Carolina all the way to Maine.

Where are severe storms expected?

A few damaging wind gusts are possible from the eastern shore of New Jersey into southern New England through Monday afternoon. 

The severe storm threat on Monday, Dec. 18, 2023. (FOX Weather)

The severe storm threat on Monday, Dec. 18, 2023. (FOX Weather)

LaGuardia Airport Status

  • There are no ground stops or delays at the moment, according to the FAA.

Newark Airport Status

  • There are no ground stops or delays at the moment, according to the FAA.

JFK Airport Status

  • There are no ground stops or delays at the moment, according to the FAA.