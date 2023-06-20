NYC green initiative: Pilot program allows e-bikes, scooters in parks

Electric bikes and scooters will now be allowed inside New York City parks and greenways.

It's part of a pilot program to increase green transportation throughout the city. It will go until May 31, 2024.

What is allowed?

E-bikes and e-scooters will now be permitted to go on Central Park and Prospect Park loops, as well as the Manhattan Waterfront Greenway.

What isn't allowed?

Mopeds or motorcycles are not allowed. They require a driver's license to operate.

Parks enforcement patrol will be working with the NYPD to make sure the rules are followed.

It comes as six-year-old Henry Diaz fights for his life after being struck Sunday by an e-scooter inside a park in East Harlem.

The incident happened around 6:30 p.m. inside Thomas Jefferson Park.

According to the NYPD, the suspect was riding a "two-wheel motorized vehicle" similar to a moped southbound on a pedestrian walkway, which is illegal, when he collided with Henry.

Officials said the suspect initially stayed on the scene after the accident, but took off before the police arrived.

The suspect is wanted for leaving the scene of an accident with an injury.

After being diagnosed with a brain bleed and multiple skull fractures, Henry was transferred to the pediatric unit at New York Presbyterian-Columbia University Irving Medical Center.