Boy, 6, critically injured in East Harlem hit-and-run involving motorized bike

The NYPD is looking for the man wanted in connection with a Father’s Day hit-and-run that left a 6-year-old boy critically injured in East Harlem.

It happened Sunday around 6:30 p.m. at Thomas Jefferson Park. Police had responded to a 911 call reporting a pedestrian struck.

According to investigators, the suspect was riding a "two-wheel motorized vehicle" similar to a moped southbound on a pedestrian walkway, which is illegal, when he collided with the child.

‘It was very chaotic’

Witness Emmanuel Strohman said the impact threw the child to the ground.

"It was very chaotic," Strohman said. "A lot of people were around. A lot of people were in distress."

The boy, who police have not named, was rushed to Harlem Hospital with severe head trauma.

After being diagnosed with a brain bleed and multiple skull fractures, he was transferred to the pediatric unit at New York Presbyterian-Columbia University Irving Medical Center.

What we know about the suspect

The suspect is wanted for leaving the scene of an accident with an injury.

The NYPD said he initially remained on site, but took off on his bike, riding northbound before police arrived.

NYC ban beginning this week

The accident comes as the city moves to lift a ban on e-bikes and scooters in parks and greenways, starting this week.

The rule change applies to e-bikes traveling up to 25 mph and scooters with top speeds of 15 mph.

The e-mobility devices also cannot weigh over 100 lbs. and won’t be allowed on pedestrian paths in parks.

The Parks Department plans to enforce its rules against reckless behavior once the pilot program officially takes action and ticket cyclists at its discretion.