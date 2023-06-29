NYC outdoor public pools opening amid air quality concerns

Water that's sat cold all spring was a shock to the senses for kids in East Harlem who giddily waited in line for the first day of the summer pool season.

"Yes, I'm ready!" said Crystal Mendez, a New York Resident.

"I think after a long winter in New York City, we're looking forward to some much-needed fun in the sun." — Crystal Mendez

Featured article

For single parents Crystal Mendez and Jayson Torres spending summer at one of the city's 53 public pools is a godsend.

"It's perfect weather," Torres said.

It's free to get in, with a free lunch provided for each of their multiple kids which is why they go as much as possible.

"It helps get them tired as well. After lunch, they take a good shower, and they're crashed out for a good nap," Mendez said.

This summer though, both parents are concerned. The city has less than half the lifeguards needed.

"I wish they could get some kind of programming to get some more, especially during these heat waves," — Jayson Torres

While they've raised the hourly rate from $16 to $21 and a thousand-dollar signing bonus, the continuing shortage is forcing the city to adjust hours and operations on a daily.

At the Wagner Pool in East Harlem, they only have one lifeguard on duty. To make things simpler, they've cut the capacity from 180 kids in the pool to 75. Right now, that's okay. But on a really hot, scorching day, it could take a while to get in, so they recommend you come early, which is exactly what these parents will be doing until the summer pool season ends on September 10th.

"It helps out. Especially during struggling times for single parents." — Crystal Mendez