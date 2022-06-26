NYC outdoor pools open June 28

New York City's outdoor pools will once again welcome swimmers beginning Tuesday, June 28.

The pools are free of charge and there are places to take a dip in all five boroughs.

Outdoor pools will be open between 11 and 3 p.m. and 4 to 7 pm.

However, some programs have been affected by the national lifeguard shortage. Lap swim, senior swim, and "learn to swim" are all being tabled this year due to the lack of personnel.

To find out the location of the pool closest to you, visit the NYC Department of Parks & Recreation's website.

The city's eight public and free beaches managed by the Parks Department opened to swimming in May.

Lifeguards will be on duty at all beaches every day from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022.