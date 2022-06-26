Expand / Collapse search

NYC outdoor pools open June 28

By FOX 5 NY Staff
Published 
7:27PM
New York City's free outdoor pools will welcome swimmers once again beginning June 28, but the national lifeguard shortage means that some programs have been tabled.

The pools are free of charge and there are places to take a dip in all five boroughs.

Outdoor pools will be open between 11 and 3 p.m. and 4 to 7 pm.

However, some programs have been affected by the national lifeguard shortage. Lap swim, senior swim, and "learn to swim" are all being tabled this year due to the lack of personnel.

Lifeguard shortage hits NYC pools

Due to the nationwide shortage of Lifeguards, the New York City Parks Department is shutting down lap swim, senior swim and learn to swim at outdoor pools.

To find out the location of the pool closest to you, visit the NYC Department of Parks & Recreation's website. 

The city's eight public and free beaches managed by the Parks Department opened to swimming in May. 

Lifeguards will be on duty at all beaches every day from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022.