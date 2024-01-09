NYC migrants face eviction from shelters due to 60-day rule

As winter sets in, migrants across New York City are being told they will need to clear out of shelters, including the one with at The Row Hotel, with no guarantee of where they will be going next.

Migrant families with children were limited to 60 days in city housing under an order issued by Mayor Eric Adams, in an attempt to help relieve the overwhelmed shelter system.

"This is not going to be a city where we're going to place children and families on the street and have them sleep on the street." — Mayor Eric Adams

Currently, nearly 40 families at the hotel will have to decide on their next move.

FOX 5 NY's Lissette Nuñez reported seeing migrant families with children being evicted Tuesday from the Midtown hotel.

If the migrants don't have a place to go, they will have to reapply for housing at the Roosevelt Hotel.

City officials said they will try to keep children in the same schools they were originally placed in, to help alleviate issues.

Elected leaders and immigrant advocates of New York City gather in Foley Square to call onMayor Adams to stop 60-day shelter limit for asylum-seeking families who face eviction from shelters. (Photo by Selcuk Acar/Anadolu via Getty Images)

"We're going to prioritize placing families with children, especially those with children that are in elementary school, in Manhattan, preferably in a hotel near to where the children are currently in school," Dr. Ted Long, with NYC Health + Hospitals, said.

In New York City, the first group of families reached their 60-day limits just days after Christmas, but the mayor’s office said those migrants would receive extensions through early January.

Over 4,000 families have been given notices on a rolling basis starting in December of last year.

Meanwhile in New Jersey, migrants are arriving in busloads to train stations in an attempt to get around Adams's plan to limit the influx.

On Monday, protesters rallied in Manhattan calling the plan to evict migrants " inhumane."

The Associated Press reported on a 38-year-old mother from Ecuador who had been given until Jan. 5 to get out of the hotel where she was staying with her two young children.

"I told my son, ‘take advantage. Enjoy the hotel because we have a roof right now,’" Karina Obando said in Spanish outside Row NYC. "Because they’re going to send us away, and we’re going to be sleeping on the train, or on the street."

The Adams' administration continues to stand by their plan to get migrants in and out of the system, touting their success thus far.

Evictions will continue on a rolling basis over the next several weeks.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.