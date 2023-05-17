NYC migrant crisis: Riverhead residents divided over housing asylum seekers

Mixed reaction from residents on whether Riverhead should help New York City lighten the load by housing hundreds of undocumented migrants.

On Tuesday night Supervisor Yvette Aguiar declared a state of emergency after she says New York City’s Mayor Adams sent out an advisory offering to cover the cost of housing for a year if any hotel or motel in the area agreed to take in individuals.

Aguiar says three unnamed facilities that offered to sign a contract are in violation of the town code.

"We can’t afford to have our community disrupted. It will tax the entire community. We do not have the infrastructure, we don’t have the funds." — Yvette Aguiar

But skeptics are left wondering whether it’s a diversion tactic to take away from what they call Town mismanagement.

"I think she’s fueling rumors to create fear in our community and alarm that thousands are coming here when it’s not based on any fact," said Laura Jens-Smith.

RELATED: Williamsburg protests continue over migrant housing: 'We want our gym back'

Suffolk Executive Steve Bellone’s office as well as several other Town officials say they haven’t received information about an influx of immigrants.

Aguiar says she’s doing what’s in the best interest of the Town.

"I’m not running for office,I’m protecting my town until the end of my term."

Riverhead recently increased penalties for panhandling and sleeping on the sidewalk to try to curb homelessness.

Those against migrants moving east believe if it happened the issue would only get worse.

Mayor Adams says no option is off the table.

Supervisor Aguiar says she’s willing to go to court.