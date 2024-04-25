Here's what it takes to be considered middle class in NYC

A new study from the personal finance website SmartAsset took a look at what it takes financially to be considered middle class in 2024 in all 50 states, including NY, NJ and CT.

The study also explored 345 of the nation’s largest cities, including New York City.

The company used recent data from the U.S. Census Bureau and the Pew Research Center.

Median household income: $79,557

Lower bounds on middle class income range: $53,033

Upper bounds on middle class income range: $159,114

NYC

Median household income: $74,694

Lower bounds on middle class income range: $49,791

Upper bounds on middle class income range: $149,388

Median household income: $96,346

Lower bounds on middle class income range: $64,224

Upper bounds on middle class income range: $192,692

Median household income: $88,429

Lower bounds on middle class income range: $58,947

Upper bounds on middle class income range: $176,858

What is the average middle class income?

In 2024, a large U.S. city’s middle-class income averages between $52,000 and $155,000, with the median household income across all 345 cities at $77,345, making middle-class income limits fall between $51,558 and $154,590, SmartAsset noted.

However, the income levels required to be considered middle-class vary significantly depending on where you live.

What is the middle class income by state?

With New Jersey ranking as the top state to make the most money to be considered middle class, other states ranking in the top five requiring salaries exceeding $50,000 to be in this category include Maryland ($63,321) and Massachusetts ($62,986), Hawaii ($61,633) and California ($61,028).

While income thresholds to be middle-class are higher in some states, Mississippi had the lowest-earning middle class at the state level. Earning $35,142 and $105,438 would be considered middle class, followed by West Virginia ($36,216 to $108,658) and Louisiana ($36,940 to $110,832), rounding out the top three lowest-earning middle-class states.

What are the top 10 cities with highest/lowest middle class incomes?

Several California cities topped the list where higher earnings are necessary to be in the middle class. In Sunnyvale, residents need to have a household salary of at least $113,176 to be "middle income." If you want to have upper-class status in the city, a person would need a salary of roughly $339,562.

In other California cities like Fremont, San Mateo, and Santa Clara, a person needs a household salary of more than $101,000 to be considered middle class.

