How much money you need to 'live comfortably' in NYC

Living in NYC comes at a price – and it sure isn't cheap.

In a new study, researchers at SmartAsset analyzed data to determine the income required to "live comfortably" in the nation's 99 largest metropolitan areas.

To no one's surprise, the Big Apple has the biggest threshold.

Street scene in New York City on September 16, 2023 in New York City, United States. (Photo by Thomas Trutschel/Photothek via Getty Images)

The research revealed that it takes the most money to live comfortably as a single person in New York City, requiring $66.62 in hourly wages, or an annual salary of $138,570. That's more than $63,000 needed to sustain comfort in Houston, Texas, the lowest-ranking city on the list.

New York's also one of six U.S. cities where a family must make over $300k to raise two kids comfortably: $318,406, to be exact.

But New York City isn't alone – many neighboring cities are uncomfortable, per se. The "cheapest" city on the Northeast Corridor is Baltimore, ranking 23 on the list of cities with the lowest salaries needed for comfort.

People walk in Times Square on January 25, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images)

What defines a ‘comfortable lifestyle’?

The study, which was published on March 7, utilized the 50/30/20 rule to define a comfortable lifestyle, allocating 50% of income to basic living expenses, 30% to discretionary spending and 20% for savings or debt payments.

SmartAsset then used the most recent MIT Living Wage Calculator data to gather the basic cost of living for an individual with no children, along with two working adults with two children.

1. New York City, New York

Hourly wage needed for a single adult: $66.62

Annual salary needed for a single adult to live comfortably: $138,570

Combined salaries for two working adults with two children needed: $318,406

2. San Jose, California

Hourly wage needed for a single adult: $65.74

Annual salary needed for a single adult to live comfortably: $136,739

Combined salaries for two working adults with two children needed: $334,547

3. Irvine, California

Hourly wage needed for a single adult: $60.96

Annual salary needed for a single adult to live comfortably: $126,797

Combined salaries for two working adults with two children needed: $291,450

4. Santa Ana, California

Hourly wage needed for a single adult: $60.96

Annual salary needed for a single adult to live comfortably: $126,797

Combined salaries for two working adults with two children needed: $291,450

An American Airlines plane heads in for a landing at Boston Logan International Airport. (Photo by Pat Greenhouse/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

5. Boston, Massachusetts

Hourly wage needed for a single adult: $60.08

Annual salary needed for a single adult to live comfortably: $124,966

Combined salaries for two working adults with two children needed: $319,738

6. San Diego, California

Hourly wage needed for a single adult: $59.04

Annual salary needed for a single adult to live comfortably: $122,803

Combined salaries for two working adults with two children needed: $289,453

7. Chula Vista, California

Hourly wage needed for a single adult: $59.04

Annual salary needed for a single adult to live comfortably: $122,803

Combined salaries for two working adults with two children needed: $289,453

8. San Francisco, California

Hourly wage needed for a single adult: $57.48

Annual salary needed for a single adult to live comfortably: $119,558

Combined salaries for two working adults with two children needed: $339,123

The Bay Bridge and the San Francisco skyline including the Salesforce Tower are seen in this view from the bay on Monday, March 9, 2020. (Jane Tyska/Digital First Media/East Bay Times via Getty Images)

9. Seattle, Washington

Hourly wage needed for a single adult: $57.40

Annual salary needed for a single adult to live comfortably: $119,392

Combined salaries for two working adults with two children needed: $283,712

10. Oakland, California

Hourly wage needed for a single adult: $57.10

Annual salary needed for a single adult to live comfortably: $118,768

Combined salaries for two working adults with two children needed: $316,243

1. Houston, Texas

Hourly wage needed for a single adult: $36.10

Annual salary needed for a single adult to live comfortably: $75,088

Combined salaries for two working adults with two children needed: $175,219

HOUSTON, TX - AUGUST 25: The downtown skyline is pictured on August 25, 2018 in Houston, Texas. August 25 is the one-year anniversary of when Hurricane Harvey made landfall on the Texas coast, before inflicting severe damage on the city of Houston. ( Expand

2. El Paso, Texas

Hourly wage needed for a single adult: $36.18

Annual salary needed for a single adult to live comfortably: $75,254

Combined salaries for two working adults with two children needed: $180,461

3. Lubbock, Texas

Hourly wage needed for a single adult: $36.24

Annual salary needed for a single adult to live comfortably: $75,379

Combined salaries for two working adults with two children needed: $181,043

4. Toledo, Ohio

Hourly wage needed for a single adult: $37.26

Annual salary needed for a single adult to live comfortably: $77,501

Combined salaries for two working adults with two children needed: $208,416

5. Laredo, Texas

Hourly wage needed for a single adult: $37.72

Annual salary needed for a single adult to live comfortably: $78,458

Combined salaries for two working adults with two children needed: $179,046

6. Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Hourly wage needed for a single adult: $38.30

Annual salary needed for a single adult to live comfortably: $79,664

Combined salaries for two working adults with two children needed: $237,952

The Milwaukee Skyline in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on July 31, 2018. (Photo By Raymond Boyd/Getty Images)

7. Lexington, Kentucky

Hourly wage needed for a single adult: $38.46

Annual salary needed for a single adult to live comfortably: $79,997

Combined salaries for two working adults with two children needed: $196,102

8. Tulsa, Oklahoma

Hourly wage needed for a single adult: $38.98

Annual salary needed for a single adult to live comfortably: $81,078

Combined salaries for two working adults with two children needed: $199,430

9. Wichita, Kansas

Hourly wage needed for a single adult: $39.04

Annual salary needed for a single adult to live comfortably: $81,203

Combined salaries for two working adults with two children needed: $186,784

10. Cleveland, Ohio

Hourly wage needed for a single adult: $39.32

Annual salary needed for a single adult to live comfortably: $81,786

Combined salaries for two working adults with two children needed: $217,984