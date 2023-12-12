How much Connecticut's minimum wage will increase on Jan. 1, 2024

Connecticut’s minimum wage will increase on Jan. 1, 2024 from $15 per hour to $15.69 per hour.

Gov. Ned Lamont signed Public Act 19-4 back in 2019, which implemented five incremental increases in the minimum wage between 2019 and 2023, followed by future adjustments tied to the percentage change in the federal employment cost index.

Featured article

"The minimum wage for many years remained stagnant, making existing pay disparities even worse and preventing hardworking families from obtaining financial security," Gov. Lamont said. "That is why several years ago I signed a bill into law enacting several increases in the minimum wage and then ultimately attaching it to federal economic indicators so that as the economy grows the wages of low-income workers can grow with it."

Connecticut minimum wage explained

Beginning on Jan. 1, 2024, and occurring annually each Jan. 1 thereafter, Connecticut's minimum wage will be adjusted according to the U.S. Department of Labor’s calculation of the employment cost index for the 12-month period ending on June 30 of the preceding year.

Featured article

Connecticut Labor Commissioner Danté Bartolomeo reports the employment cost index increased by 4.6% over the 12-month period ending on June 30, 2023, accounting for a $0.69 increase to the state’s minimum wage that will become effective on Jan.1, 2024.

"This increase will benefit Connecticut’s 160,000 to 200,000 minimum wage workers and help offset some of the effects of national economic challenges, such as higher energy costs and interest rates," Bartolomeo said. "I commend Governor Lamont and the legislature for enacting this important wage reform."

Featured article

The federal minimum wage in the United States has stayed at $7.25 per hour since 2009, but states and some localities are free to set higher amounts. Thirty states have chosen to do so.

New York State minimum wage increase

In New York State, the minimum wage will raise to $16 an hour for employees in New York City, Long Island and Westchester, beginning in 2024, as well as $15 elsewhere in the state.

New Jersey minimum wage increase

New Jersey’s statewide minimum wage will be raised by $1 to $15.13 per hour for most employees on Jan. 1, 2024.