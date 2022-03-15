NYC McDonald's stabbing suspect under arrest

A man wanted in connection with a vicious stabbing of a Manhattan McDonald's worker has been arrested.

The NYPD says that 28-year-old Ezekiel Dunn-Jennings was arrested late Monday evening. He faces attempted murder, assault, and a weapons charge.

The attack happened just after midnight on Wednesday at the McDonald's at E. 117th St. and 3rd Ave. in East Harlem.

The 31-year-old worker was stabbed multiple times with a box cutter during some sort of dispute with a customer. He suffered injuries to his neck, chest, and face.

EMS rushed him to Harlem Hospital in critical condition.

The attacker took off before police got to the scene. He was later identified as Dunn-Jennings. It was unclear if he had a lawyer who could speak on his behalf.

BURGER KING MURDER

The stabbing happened around the corner from a Burger King where an employee was shot to death two months ago.

19-year-old cashier Kristal Bayron-Nieves was killed on Jan. 9, 2022.

Authorities say that Winston Glynn entered the Burger King on 116th Street off Lexington Avenue and pistol-whipped the manager and one of two customers in the restaurant. He then demanded money.

Bayron-Nieves gave him $100 but he still shot her in the stomach before stealing the manager's phone and taking off.