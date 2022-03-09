NYC McDonald's worker stabbed in East Harlem

A Manhattan McDonald's worker was in critical condition after being stabbed multiple times early on Wednesday morning.

It happened at the McDonald's at E. 117th St. and 3rd Ave. in East Harlem.

The 31-year-old man was stabbed multiple times during some sort of dispute with a customer. He suffered injuries to his neck, chest, and upper torso.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app! | Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters

EMS rushed him to Harlem Hospital in critical condition.

The attacker took off before police got to the scene.

He is described as having a dark complexion with a beard and was wearing a black and green jacket. It was covered in blood when he ran off.

Advertisement

The suspect was last seen headed west on E. 117th St. towards Lexington Ave.