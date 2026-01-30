Mamdani managing winter storm, budget issues | Recap of NYC mayor's appearances

The Brief FOX 5 NY is here to help you keep track of what New York City's mayor has been up to this week. Earlier this week, Mamdani tackled his first major winter storm, which walloped the city. The mayor also blamed former Mayor Adams for the current state of the city's budget.



Zohran Mamdani, mayor of New York, center, during a news conference during a winter storm in New York, US, on Monday, Jan. 26, 2026. The heaviest winter storm in years dropped mounds of snow on New York City, making Monday's morning commute messy

What has Mamdani done this week?

Timeline:

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani had several issues to contend with in his fourth week as mayor.

The mayor spent most of the past weekend contending with the snow that bombarded the city.

On Monday, Mamdani held a press conference to inform New Yorkers of the recent updates regarding the storm.

Later in the day, the mayor confirmed that New York City public schools would return to in-person learning the following day.

Before that, Mamdani and New York City Schools Chancellor Kamar Samuels joined a remote learning class.

Once the storm had essentially passed, the mayor shifted out of "snow mode."

Mamdani held a press conference to appoint three new commissioners:

He also appointed Maya Handa as the World Cup Czar, which is a new position; as World Cup Czar, Handa will coordinate city agencies, mayoral offices and private partners for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

In addition, Mamdani appointed Stephanie Silkowski as director of the Mayor’s Office of Appointments and Bitta Mostofi as special advisor for Strategic Coordination and Operations to the First Deputy Mayor.

One of the mayor's sticking points this past week has been the city's budget deficit. On Wednesday, Mamdani held a press conference to address the "Adams' budget crisis" – the mayor obviously referencing former New York City Mayor Eric Adams.

During the conference, Mamdani announced that the city is facing a $12 billion deficit. The mayor blamed the shortfall on decisions made by both Adams and former Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

Mamdani said his plan to address the deficit includes both raising revenue and cutting wasteful spending.

An Adams spokesperson sent the following statement in response to the mayor's allegation:

"Mayor Eric Adams inherited a city facing nearly $10 billion in debt, compounded by the worst public-health and economic crisis in New York City history. COVID devastated the economy, and the City was later forced to absorb billions in migrant-related costs that should not have fallen solely on local taxpayers.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 12: Outgoing New York City mayor Eric Adams marches with participants during the Veterans Day parade on Fifth Avenue in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., November 11, 2025. (Photo by Stephani Spindel/VIEWpress)

Despite these challenges, Mayor Adams led a real recovery through steady leadership and tough decisions. Blaming him for decades-old City–State funding inequities is inaccurate and disingenuous."

Later in the night, the mayor went to the Chabad Lubavitch Headquarters in Brooklyn to respond to a car slamming into the side of the synagogue.

Later in the week, the mayor held a press conference to report that the city secured $5 million in restitution from Uber Eats, Fantuan and HungryPanda.

Mamdani and Department of Consumer and Worker Protection Commissioner Sam Levine announced the money will go to over 49,000 food delivery workers to "resolve violations of the city’s minimum pay rate."

The mayor also signed an executive order to designate "chief savings officers" at every city agency. These officers will review agency operations and determine which services need to be bolstered and which need to be streamlined or eliminated.

On Friday, the mayor revealed that over 50,000 families have applied for the city's 3-K and Pre-K programs since applications opened on Jan. 14.

Applications will remain open until Feb. 27.