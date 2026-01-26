NYC public schools set to open on Tuesday, 'weather permitting'

The Brief New York City public schools should be open Tuesday, "weather permitting," according to NYC Schools Chancellor Kamar Samuels. Both the mayor and the schools chancellor went into detail about how city schools managed remote learning on Monday. The two then told reporters that schools are set to open Tuesday, now that the storm has passed.



New York City schools should be open Tuesday, "weather permitting," according to NYC Schools Chancellor Kamar Samuels.

Back in session?

What we know:

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani held a press conference earlier Monday to address how the city had fared after the recent winter storm.

Both the mayor and the schools chancellor went into detail about how city schools managed remote learning Monday; the two then told reporters that schools are set to open tomorrow, now that the storm has passed.

Zohran Mamdani, mayor of New York, left, and Kamar Samuels, New York's schools chancellor, during a storm briefing at the New York City Emergency Management center in the Brooklyn borough of New York, US, on Sunday, Jan. 25, 2026. A massive winter st Expand

"Our schools will be ready for opening when the weather permits," Samuels specified.

Storm clean-up, cold temps

Local perspective:

Temperatures will remain dangerously cold for the rest of this week.

Snow cleanup is underway as states of emergency remain in effect across parts of the region.

While the worst of the snow is moving out, lingering light snow could still create slick spots, especially on Long Island and sections of the Jersey Shore.