Car slams into Chabad Lubavitch Headquarters in Brooklyn, according to NYPD

The Brief A car drove into the side of Chabad Lubavitch Headquarters in Brooklyn, according to NYPD. Rabbi Yaacov Behrman posted about the incident on X at 9:10 p.m. on Jan. 28. The identity and location of the individual who rammed the synagogue is currently unknown; whether anyone was injured is also not known.



A car drove into the side of Chabad Lubavitch Headquarters in Brooklyn, according to NYPD.

Car slams into Chabad HQ

What we know:

Police officials received a call regarding a collision earlier tonight, Jan. 28, at 770 Eastern Parkway.

Officers found a gray car, which had collided into the bottom entrance door of the building.

The operator of the car was taken into custody, according to NYPD.

An investigation is currently ongoing.

Rabbi Yaacov Behrman posted about the incident on X at 9:10 p.m. on Jan. 28.

Behrman said that the synagogue has been evacuated as a precaution.

This is a breaking news story, and will be updated as new information comes in.

What we don't know:

The identity and location of the individual who rammed the building is currently unknown; whether anyone was injured is also not known.

It is also unknown if there is any potential motivation behind the incident.