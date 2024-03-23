Adams cancels trip to southern border citing 'safety concerns' amid migrant crisis

NYC Mayor Eric Adams canceled his scheduled trip to the southern border this weekend "due to safety concerns" at one of the cities he planned to visit.

City officials said the U.S. State Department flagged one of the areas in Mexico.

Adams' planned to meet with Sister Norma Pimentel, the executive director of Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande, and other leaders to discuss the handling of the migrant crisis.

"Due to safety concerns at one of the cities we were going to visit in Mexico flagged by the U.S. Department of State we have decided to pause this visit at this time." — City Hall spokesperson

Adams announced the trip to meet with national immigration leaders on a radio show Friday.

It is unclear at this time which city was of concern.

The mayor's office also did not specify exactly where he would visit along the southern border.

Full statement from City Hall:

"Since the spring of 2022, more than 184,000 migrants have come into our city seeking care, and already, more than 120,000 of them have been able to take the next steps in their journeys towards self sufficiency thanks to our hard work. Finding solutions to national issues requires national collaboration. We’re humbled and grateful that Sister Norma Pimentel, executive director of Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande and a globally recognized humanitarian, has noticed our efforts and invited us to meet with her and her team at the southern border. As Lent draws to a close, our team was excited to stand with faith and humanitarian leaders who have dedicated their lives to serving the most needy among us and we were eager to discuss our work in New York City and explore new ways to collaborate with leaders in cities across the country, but due to safety concerns at one of the cities we were going to visit in Mexico flagged by the U.S. Department of State we have decided to pause this visit at this time. We hope to continue our partnership with these nationally recognized Latino leaders and organizations as we look for concrete solutions to resolve the crisis at the border."

Adams first visited the border over a year ago to meet with with El Paso's mayor to ramp up pressure on the Biden administration to aid in the migrant crisis.

In October, Adams went on a four-day trip to Latin American nations to dissuade migrants from moving to New York.

While there, Adams spent time touring migrant shelters and meeting with Ecuadorian officials.

He also spoke with Mexican officials and toured migrant shelters at the border.