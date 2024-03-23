Expand / Collapse search
Adams cancels trip to southern border citing 'safety concerns' amid migrant crisis

By
Published  March 23, 2024 7:27pm EDT
NYC Migrants
FOX 5 NY

Mayor Adams cancels trip to southern border

City officials cited 'safety concerns' as the reason they would no longer visit Mexico.

NEW YORK - NYC Mayor Eric Adams canceled his scheduled trip to the southern border this weekend "due to safety concerns" at one of the cities he planned to visit.

City officials said the U.S. State Department flagged one of the areas in Mexico. 

Adams' planned to meet with Sister Norma Pimentel, the executive director of Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande, and other leaders to discuss the handling of the migrant crisis. 

Adams announced the trip to meet with national immigration leaders on a radio show Friday.

It is unclear at this time which city was of concern. 

Mayor Adams headed to U.S.-Mexico border

With the ongoing migrant crisis draining New York City of resources, Mayor Eric Adams is heading back to the southern border this weekend to meet with National Immigration leaders.

The mayor's office also did not specify exactly where he would visit along the southern border. 

Full statement from City Hall:

"Since the spring of 2022, more than 184,000 migrants have come into our city seeking care, and already, more than 120,000 of them have been able to take the next steps in their journeys towards self sufficiency thanks to our hard work. Finding solutions to national issues requires national collaboration. We’re humbled and grateful that Sister Norma Pimentel, executive director of Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande and a globally recognized humanitarian, has noticed our efforts and invited us to meet with her and her team at the southern border. As Lent draws to a close, our team was excited to stand with faith and humanitarian leaders who have dedicated their lives to serving the most needy among us and we were eager to discuss our work in New York City and explore new ways to collaborate with leaders in cities across the country, but due to safety concerns at one of the cities we were going to visit in Mexico flagged by the U.S. Department of State we have decided to pause this visit at this time. We hope to continue our partnership with these nationally recognized Latino leaders and organizations as we look for concrete solutions to resolve the crisis at the border." 

Featured

Mayor Adams visits U.S.-Mexico border to see migrant crisis first hand
article

Mayor Adams visits U.S.-Mexico border to see migrant crisis first hand

Adams toured shelters where asylum seekers are staying and met the city's mayor, Oscar Leeser, to see how they are handling the influx of newcomers in their city.

Adams first visited the border over a year ago to meet with with El Paso's mayor to ramp up pressure on the Biden administration to aid in the migrant crisis. 

In October, Adams went on a four-day trip to Latin American nations to dissuade migrants from moving to New York. 

Featured

Mayor Adams meets with officials, visits migrant shelters in Ecuador
article

Mayor Adams meets with officials, visits migrant shelters in Ecuador

Mayor Adams traveled from Mexico to Ecuador where he met with officials about what's driving the influx of migrants to the U.S.

While there, Adams spent time touring migrant shelters and meeting with Ecuadorian officials.

He also spoke with Mexican officials and toured migrant shelters at the border. 