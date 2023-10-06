Mayor Adams meets with officials, visits migrant shelters in Ecuador

Mayor Eric Adams is on the third day of his four-day trip to Latin American nations – and so far this trip has been split between dissuading migrants from moving to New York and boosting his own profile.

More than 120,000 migrants have passed through New York City since last spring straining the city’s resources– but when asked if he will be helping the Feds deport Venezuelans he said his hands are tied.

Mayor Eric Adams landed in Ecuador early Friday morning – marking the third day of his trip to Latin American nations.

He spent the day touring migrant shelters and meeting with Ecuadorian officials.

His message to migrants traveling to the US? Don’t come to New York City.

"We are learning about Ecuadorian asylum seekers who came to America only to realize that they're they've been sold the lie that they will be able to work immediately. As a result, we've learned during this trip, that many are now asked to come back home." — Mayor Adams

Adams spent the previous two days in Mexico – speaking with Mexican officials and touring migrant shelters.

Also in Mexico at the same time were top White House officials – but Adams an outspoke critic of President Joe Biden’s handling of the migrant crisis - did not meet with them.

But from Mexico – these Federal officials announced that they will resume deporting Venezuelan migrants who crossed illegally.

Adams was asked if he will cooperate with ICE but says his hands our tied since New York is a sanctuary city.

"I'm going to adhere to the laws that were in place prior to me getting in office, and I'm not going to do anything to go against those laws." — Mayor Adams

The federal government also announcing on Thursday that they will now be continuing to build out the border wall in Texas, saying that this funding was approved in 2019, and they can’t redirect that money.

Adams said that he respects this decision but emphasized that this is not the only thing the feds should be doing to slow the tide of migrants into New York.

Adams has been calling on Biden for months to come up with a decompression strategy.