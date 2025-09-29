Watch Mamdani, Sliwa react on Adams dropping out: ‘He was a crook’

The Brief "Eric Adams' record is Andrew Cuomo’s agenda," Mamdani said. "He was a crook, and it was the president who saved him," Sliwa said. Adams’ departure from the 2025 mayoral race has left Cuomo and Sliwa as the two leading challengers to Mamdani.



New York City Mayor Eric Adams’ departure from the 2025 mayoral race has reshaped the landscape, leaving former Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Republican Curtis Sliwa as the two leading challengers to Zohran Mamdani.

Both Mamdani and Sliwa joined Good Day New York on Monday morning with reaction to Adams' decision.

'Adams’ record is Andrew Cuomo’s agenda'

What they're saying:

Mamdani said he did watch Adams' announcement on Sunday, and while he doesn't "contest his diagnosis of the problems that this city is facing" he does contest the "delivery."

"I don't contest his diagnosis of the problems that this city is facing," Mamdani said. "He was saying our next mayor needs to be focused on lowering costs, on improving quality of life, on keeping the city safe – and that is at the heart of this campaign. I think what I contest is the delivery of those things over these last four years."

Mamdani continued to say: "We've seen rents being raised, we've seen buses being slowed down, we've seen the inability to deliver on his promise of safety and justice being intertwined. And we know that Eric Adams' record is Andrew Cuomo’s agenda."

‘He was a crook’

Speaking with Dan Bowens and Rosanna Scotto, Sliwa didn't hold back on the New York City mayor.

"I'm not sitting shiver for Eric Adams, he should have been in jail with Bobby Menedez," Sliwa said. "He was a crook, and it was the president who saved him.

"You can't bribe me, buy me, lease me, I'm not for sale." — Curtis Sliwa

After Rosanna and Dan questioned Sliwa about being "bribed" and "billionaires who tried to buy you out," Sliwa responded: "You can't bribe me, buy me, lease me, I'm not for sale. I trust the people to make the decision by Nov. 4."

The Republican candidate for mayor also again turned down calls to drop out, saying he's "the only consistent candidate, and I'm in it to win it."