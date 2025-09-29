What's next for Eric Adams after dropping out of the NYC mayor’s race?

The Brief Eric Adams has dropped out of the 2025 New York City mayoral race. "Despite all we’ve achieved, I cannot continue my reelection campaign," the mayor said. His departure reshapes the race, leaving Cuomo and Sliwa as the two leading challengers to Mamdani.



New York City Mayor Eric Adams has dropped out of the 2025 mayoral race, a decision he announced in a social media video message on Sunday.

'I cannot continue my reelection campaign'

What we know:

The decision comes less than 40 days before Election Day. In the video, Adams spoke proudly of his tenure as mayor, but he said his now-dismissed federal corruption case left voters wary of him, and "constant media speculation" about his future made it impossible to raise enough money to run a serious campaign.

"Despite all we’ve achieved, I cannot continue my reelection campaign," he said.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 11: New York City Mayor Eric Adams stands by the FDNY memorial wall during the annual 9/11 Commemoration Ceremony at the National 9/11 Memorial and Museum on September 11, 2025 in New York City. Government officials joi Expand

Adams did not endorse any of the remaining candidates in the race, but warned of "insidious forces" using local government to "advance divisive agendas."

"That is not change, that is chaos," Adams said. "Instead, I urge New Yorkers to choose leaders not by what they promise, but by what they have delivered."

The backstory:

His decision followed weeks of speculation about his political future after reports emerged that Trump administration allies had approached him during a trip to Florida, floating the possibility of a federal government position if he exited the race.

Earlier this month, Adams appeared to leave the door open, saying in a statement that he "will always listen if called to serve our country" but had not received any "formal offers." Hours later, he summoned reporters to Gracie Mansion to make his stance clear: "I am in this race. And I am the only one who can beat Mamdani."

What's next:

Adams’ departure reshapes the race, leaving former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Republican Curtis Sliwa as the two leading challengers to Zohran Mamdani.

Curtis Sliwa, Republican mayoral candidate for New York City, speaks with New York Police Department (NYPD) officers outside the Manhattan office of New York Governor Andrew Cuomo in New York, U.S., on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. Sliwa called for Govern Expand

Former President Donald Trump has made no secret of his disdain for Mamdani, recently telling reporters he believed the socialist’s victory was inevitable unless the crowded field thinned.

"For the last four years I've been proud to work with Mayor Adams to make New York City safer, stronger, and more affordable." — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul

"Cuomo might have a chance of winning if it was one-on-one," Trump said. "If you have more than one candidate running against Mamdani, it can’t be won."

Adams gave no indication of what's next for him, and a rumored job offer from the president has not materialized, FOX 5 NY's Robert Moses reports.

‘Proud to work with Mayor Adams’

What they're saying:

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul put out a response about Adams' decision, saying: "For the last four years I've been proud to work with Mayor Adams to make New York City safer, stronger, and more affordable."

"During that time we have delivered much needed housing for New Yorkers, including the passage of the mayor's visionary City of Yes plan," she said. "We have connected more New Yorkers to mental health services and supportive housing. We've driven down crime in our subways and gotten illegal guns off the streets. I have been grateful for his partnership. He leaves New York City better than he inherited it and that will always be central to his legacy as mayor."

In a statement after Adams' announcement, Mamdani took aim at Cuomo.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 17: New York mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani attends a news conference in the Bronx where he was endorsed by Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie on September 17, 2025 in New York City. The endorsement from a significant Bron Expand

"New York deserves better than trading in one disgraced, corrupt politician for another. On November 4th, we are going to turn the page on the politics of big money and small ideas and deliver a government every New Yorker can be proud of," Mamdani said.

Cuomo, in a statement on social media, praised Adams for "putting the well-being of New York City ahead of personal ambition."

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 21: NYC Mayoral Candidate Former Governor Andrew Cuomo speaks during a press conference at the Times Square Sheraton on August 21, 2025 in New York City. Cuomo made a campaign announcement on his plan to fix education in N Expand

"We face destructive extremist forces that would devastate our city through incompetence or ignorance, but it is not too late to stop them," Cuomo said.

By the numbers:

A poll earlier this month by Sienna and The New York Times showed Mamdani holding a commanding lead with 46% of the vote among likely New York City voters. In the poll, Cuomo trailed by over 20 points with 24%, with Sliwa holding 15%. Adams was in last with 9% of the vote.

Meanwhile, an American Pulse poll conducted back in August found Mamdani at 37%, followed by Cuomo at 25%, Sliwa at 17% and Adams at 11%. The poll also suggested that if both Sliwa and Adams left the race, Cuomo would absorb most of their votes.