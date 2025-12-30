NYC mayoral inaugurations over the years: Van Wyck, La Guardia, Giuliani

The Brief Just before midnight on Thursday, Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani will be sworn in at the Old City Hall subway station, one of the city’s oldest and most storied transit sites. Take a look through history to discover more about the inaugurations of mayors past.



Mamdani's upcoming inauguration

What we know:

Mamdani will take the oath of office moments before the New Year begins at Old City Hall Station, which first opened in 1904 as one of the city’s original 28 subway stations. Attorney General Letitia James will administer the oath, joined by the mayor-elect’s family.

"When I take my oath from the station at the dawn of the New Year, I will do so humbled by the opportunity to lead millions of New Yorkers into a new era of opportunity, and honored to carry forward our city’s legacy of greatness." — Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani

The setting reflects Mamdani’s message about the city he says he wants to lead — one built by and for working New Yorkers.

"The New York City subway system is the lifeblood of New York," Mamdani said in a statement, calling the station a reminder that bold public ambition should not be confined to the past.

Where is Old City Hall Station?

The long-abandoned Old City Hall subway station sits beneath City Hall Park in Lower Manhattan, just south of the Brooklyn Bridge–City Hall station on the 6 line.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 05: A view of the entrance to the City Hall subway station in Downtown Manhattan on March 05, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

The public can glimpse the station by staying on a downtown 6 train as it loops back uptown, or visit it up close through limited walking tours offered by the New York Transit Museum.

History of NYC inaugurations

Robert Anderson Van Wyck (1898-1901)

Former Mayor Robert Anderson Van Wyck was the first mayor to take office after the city of New York was consolidated in 1898, the year he was sworn in.

As such, he was the first mayor of the city to hold an official inauguration.

Fiorello H. La Guardia (1934-1945)

Former New York City Mayor Fiorello La Guardia did not hold an official inauguration ceremony when he was sworn into office.

UNITED STATES - SEPTEMBER 26: Mayor Fiorello LaGuardia reading the Daily News election results in 1941. (Photo by NY Daily News Archive via Getty Images)

He was sworn in a few minutes after midnight on Jan. 1

Vincent R. Impellitteri (1950-1953)

Former Mayor Vicnent Impellitteri only spoke for three minutes when he was sworn in as New York City's mayor.

Impellitterri had already been serving as acting mayor after his predecessor, former Mayor William O’Dwyer, resigned.

David N. Dinkins (1990-1993)

Former New York City Mayor David Dinkins specifically invited 200 homeless individuals to his inauguration ceremony.

Rudolph W. Giuliani (1994-2001)

Former Mayor Rudolph "Rudy" Giuliani called for an end to the defeatism that he said had plagued New York City for too long.

Giuliani was the city's first Republican elected mayor since 1965.

Michael R. Bloomberg (2002-2013)

Unlike any previous mayor, former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg held his first inauguration in Times Square.

NEW YORK - JANUARY 1: New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg acknowledges the crowd after taking the oath of office administered by New York State Chief Judge Jonathan Lippman January 1, 2010 at City Hall in New York City. Bloomberg launched his third term

His second and third inaugurations took place on the steps of City Hall.

Bill de Blasio (2014-2021)

The former mayor was sworn in by former President Bill Clinton during his first inauguration.

About 1,000 free tickets were offered over a week in advance at former Mayor Bill de Blasio's first inauguration – in comparison, the notice for the public to receive a ticket went out only days before his second.

Eric Adams (2022-2025)

New York City Mayor Eric Adams held his inauguration in Times Square only minutes after the new year rang in.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 01: Eric Adams is sworn in as the 110th mayor of the city of New York on January 01, 2022 in New York, NY. Due to a surge in COVID-19 cases, the official inauguration has been postponed, and Adams chose to be sworn into o