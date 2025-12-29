How to watch, attend Mamdani's swearing-in ceremony and block party this week

The Brief On Thursday, Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani will be sworn in during a private ceremony at the Old City Hall subway station, one of the city’s oldest and most storied transit sites. "The New York City subway system is the lifeblood of New York," Mamdani said in a statement, calling the station a reminder that bold public ambition should not be confined to the past. Later that day, Mamdani will host what his team calls the "Inauguration of a New Era," a public swearing-in ceremony and citywide celebration. Tens of thousands of people are expected, with designated viewing areas allowing the public to watch and participate.



New York City’s next mayor will be sworn in inside an abandoned subway station during a private midnight ceremony.

What we know:

Just before midnight on Thursday, Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani will be sworn in at the Old City Hall subway station, one of the city’s oldest and most storied transit sites.

Here’s what to know about the historic inauguration:

A midnight moment below City Hall

Dig deeper:

Mamdani will take the oath of office moments before the New Year begins at Old City Hall Station, which first opened in 1904 as one of the city’s original 28 subway stations. Attorney General Letitia James will administer the oath, joined by the mayor-elect’s family.

"When I take my oath from the station at the dawn of the New Year, I will do so humbled by the opportunity to lead millions of New Yorkers into a new era of opportunity, and honored to carry forward our city’s legacy of greatness." — Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani

The setting reflects Mamdani’s message about the city he says he wants to lead — one built by and for working New Yorkers.

"The New York City subway system is the lifeblood of New York," Mamdani said in a statement, calling the station a reminder that bold public ambition should not be confined to the past.

Where is Old City Hall Station?

The long-abandoned Old City Hall subway station sits beneath City Hall Park in Lower Manhattan, just south of the Brooklyn Bridge–City Hall station on the 6 line.

The public can glimpse the station by staying on a downtown 6 train as it loops back uptown, or visit it up close through limited walking tours offered by the New York Transit Museum.

Later that day, Mamdani will host what his team calls the "Inauguration of a New Era," a public swearing-in ceremony and citywide celebration.

By the numbers:

The daytime event will feature a formal ceremony on the steps of City Hall, followed by a large block party along Broadway in the historic Canyon of Heroes. Tens of thousands of people are expected, with designated viewing areas allowing the public to watch and participate.

The expanded celebration marks a departure from tradition. Past mayoral inaugurations were typically limited to about 4,000 ticketed guests inside City Hall Plaza.

For the first time, the public will also be invited to gather along Broadway for a citywide block party, a move organizers say is designed to make the inauguration accessible to all New Yorkers.

Who will be there?

Mamdani will be sworn in by two political figures he has described as inspirations.

Attorney General Letitia James will administer the oath during the private midnight ceremony. Sen. Bernie Sanders will deliver the oath of office at the public daytime ceremony.

Mamdani cited James’ commitment to the rule of law and Sanders’ progressive values as key influences on his political path.

"When I take my oath from the station at the dawn of the New Year," Mamdani said, "I will do so humbled by the opportunity to lead millions of New Yorkers into a new era of opportunity."

Tickets are not required, but RSVPs are required to attend in person or watch online.

New Yorkers must register in advance to attend the in-person inauguration block party and or to watch the ceremony via the free livestream.

Registration for the in-person block party covers you and your household, with no need to register each person individually. Those who RSVP for the livestream will receive a viewing link on the day of the ceremony.

The swearing-in ceremony begins at 1 p.m. spectators are encouraged to arrive between 11 a.m. and noon for the best viewing spots.

Where to watch

Liberty Street and Church Street

Liberty Street and Nassau Street

Additional viewing options

The mayor-elect’s transition team will also host a separate viewing block party near City Hall Plaza, featuring large jumbotrons for live, in-person viewing.

Registration is required for this event as well and, as with the main block party, covers you and your household.

See more information here.

Will Mayor Eric Adams attend?

The other side:

It remains unclear whether outgoing Mayor Eric Adams will attend Mamdani’s swearing-in ceremony.

The two have had a strained relationship in recent weeks, marked by public friction and overlapping official actions.

Mamdani and Adams swore in separate FDNY commissioners just days apart, underscoring broader political differences between the outgoing and incoming administrations. Adams’ office has not publicly confirmed whether he plans to attend the inauguration, and Mamdani’s team has not commented on the matter.