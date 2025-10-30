Relentless rain causes street flooding in NYC, LI

The Brief Relentless rain is flooding the streets of New York City and impacting afternoon and evening commutes. There is currently a flash flood warning for New York City, portions of Nassau County and portions of Westchester County. The majority of Long Island and parts of Connecticut are under a coastal flood advisory.



Flash flood warning, several inches of rain

What we know:

The city is facing several inches of rain and gusty winds.

There is currently a flash flood warning for New York City, portions of Nassau County and portions of Westchester County. There is also a coastal flood advisory for the majority of Long Island and parts of Connecticut.

The National Weather Service reports that 1.80 inches of rain fell in Central Park today, breaking the previous record of rainfall set in 1917.

"The heavy rain with storms come through a little bit later on, along with the potential of coastal flooding," FOX 5 NY's Mike Woods said. "Not just coastal flooding, but also some street flooding out there as well, especially for the afternoon and evening commute."

Streets in Brooklyn were flooded – video of Farragut Road in East Flatbush shows cars struggling to navigate through the storm.

New York City Councilmember Susan Zhuang posted on X that rapid response units are being deployed to 57th Street and 8th Avenue in response to the flooding.

In the same area, a large tree was ripped up from the roots.

Queens is also experiencing street flooding, according to FOX 5 NY's Linda Schmidt.

