NYC weather: Heavy rain, storms, flooding threaten Thursday's evening commute l Forecast

Heavy rain, storms and gusty winds were possible for Thursday in New York City, with flooding expected to impact the afternoon and evening commute.

"The heavy rain with storms come through a little bit later on, along with the potential of coastal flooding," FOX 5 NY's Mike Woods said. "Not just coastal flooding, but also some street flooding out there as well, especially for the afternoon and evening commute."

Timeline:

Here's a detailed forecast from the National Weather Service (NWS):

Thursday: Showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2 p.m. High near 63. Breezy, with an east wind 20 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph. The chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Thursday night: Showers and thunderstorms likely before 11 p.m., then a chance of showers between 11 p.m. and 2 a.m. Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 52. East wind 14 to 18 mph becoming southwest after midnight. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Local perspective:

According to the (NWS), a "widespread 1 to 2" with locally up to 3" N&W of NYC" is expected. The agency said much of the rain will fall in a six-hour period from the afternoon into the evening.

"A few trees could be downed," the NWS said. "Power outages are possible. Outdoor decorations or poorly secured outdoor objects may be damaged or blown away."

Isolated wind gusts up to 50 mph are possible, as well as the potential for minor coastal flooding.

Weather on Halloween

What's next:

"Everyone wants to know, are we going to get wet?" Woods said. "No. Doesn't look wet, but looks windy and cool."

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 54. Breezy, with a west wind 17 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph.

Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. Breezy, with a west wind 20 to 23 mph.

FOX Weather updates

