Jessica Tisch sworn in as NYPD commissioner: 'You are now the leader of the finest'

Jessica Tisch was sworn in on Monday morning by NYC Mayor Eric Adams as the new NYPD commissioner.

"There is no other role in this city that has such a drastic impact in the quality of life of the city than the police commissioner," Adams said.

Tisch will make history as the second female to serve in the role, following Keechant Sewell, who was appointed by Adams as the first female commissioner in the department's 179-year history.

"My greatest hope is that together, we will return this noble undertaking, this job of high morale purpose to a time and a place where you want your children, your grandchildren, your nieces, your nephews to follow in your footsteps and become police officers," Tisch said.

Last week, the mayor expressed and thanked Interim Police Commissioner Thomas Donlon for his service over the past two months, adding, "I look forward to having him serve in his new role," – although it remains unclear what position Donlon will assume next.

Her first job in city government was in the NYPD’s counterterrorism bureau. As planning and policy director, she helped shape the post-9/11 security infrastructure, deploying mobile radiation detectors and helped develop a digital information-sharing tool with instant access to surveillance cameras and license-plate readers.

As deputy commissioner of Information Technology at the NYPD, Tisch focused on enhancing public safety and communication systems.

She also served as the commissioner for the Department of Information Technology and Telecommunications, where she led the city's IT response during the pandemic.

As Sanitation commissioner since 2022, Tisch led what the department calls a "Trash Revolution" aimed at improving cleanliness, reducing stench and eliminating rats. The city finally started requiring trash bags to be placed in bins for pickup — something other cities had done for years.

"I worked at the NYPD for 12 years, I love that agency," Tisch told Good Day New York back in September.

Tisch is a lifelong New Yorker and a graduate of Harvard College, Harvard Law School and Harvard Business School.