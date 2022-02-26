NYC gun violence: Man shot, killed in Manhattan

article

A 25-year-old man became yet another statistic in the wave of gun violence sweeping New York City's streets on Friday night.

According to authorities, at around 10:55 p.m. on February 25, the NYPD responded to a call of a man shot on 1st Avenue in East Harlem.

When they arrived on the scene, police found 25-year-old Shaquell Gainey with a gunshot wound to the chest.

Gainey was taken to a hospital by EMS, where he was pronounced dead.

So far, no arrests have been made and an investigation is ongoing.

The city's new Mayor, Eric Adams, has vowed to stop the bloodshed on the city's streets, blaming the recent rise in gun violence on a broken system that fails New Yorkers and calling for systemic change.

"We must step up to save the children who have fallen through the cracks upstream. We must rescue them before they are swept away in the rivers of violence," Adams argued.

According to NYPD statistics, 72 out of the city’s 77 police precincts saw a spike in crime, so far, including five in which the rate has doubled.

A recent Quinnipiac poll showed that nearly three-quarters of New York City voters consider crime to be a "very serious" problem, the highest percentage since polling began in 1999.