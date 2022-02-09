Man shot in head in Cypress Hills as new stats show crime up in most precincts

Gun violence is on the rise in New York City and has shown no sign of slowing down.

Police responded to a 911 call shortly after midnight of a man shot in the head near the intersection of Forbell Street and Glenmore Avenue in Cypress Hills, Brooklyn.

The victim was rushed to Jamaica Hospital and pronounced dead shortly afterward. He has been identified by police as Modassar Khandaker, 36. The devout Muslim and married father of one was shot in front of his house.

One neighbor says violent crime seems to happen on a regular basis.

"As you know, lots of crime has been happening in this neighborhood. We’re on the border of Brooklyn and Queens and lots of our businesses get robbed every week. It’s on the local news. It’s a very high-density community and we need help," he explains.

New statistics released by the NYPD and reported by the New York Post seem to reflect that.

72 out of the city’s 77 police precincts saw a spike in crime, so far, including five in which the rate has doubled.

In the span of just six hours on Monday, three people were shot and killed.

One man was gunned down outside of a restaurant on Linden Boulevard in St. Albans, Queens at 11:30 p.m.

New surveillance video released by NYPD Crime Stoppers shows a man dressed in a black jacket, over a gray hoodie, brazenly firing multiple shots at the victim before jumping in the passenger side of a getaway car and taking off.

An hour before that incident, a man riding a scooter was shot and killed in the Kingsbridge Heights section of the Bronx.

Earlier on Monday afternoon, three people were shot in Mott Haven in a drive-by. A 39-year-old woman was killed.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who many have criticized for being too soft on crime, sounded the alarm on gun violence and acknowledged that it has reached crisis levels.

"I was at an anti-gun rally on Saturday and then when I left, I found out that a few blocks away at almost the exact same time there was another shooting. Then I was at an anti-gun rally on Sunday, and then I learned on my way to church after that rally, there was soon after, another shooting," he said.