Man shot in head in Cypress Hills as new stats show crime up in most precincts

By
Published 
Updated 9:10AM
Cypress Hills
FOX 5 NY

Cypress Hills shooting

A 36-year-old man was shot in the head and killed in front of his home in Cypress Hills, said police.

NEW YORK - Gun violence is on the rise in New York City and has shown no sign of slowing down. 

Police responded to a 911 call shortly after midnight of a man shot in the head near the intersection of Forbell Street and Glenmore Avenue in Cypress Hills, Brooklyn.

The victim was rushed to Jamaica Hospital and pronounced dead shortly afterward. He has been identified by police as Modassar Khandaker, 36. The devout Muslim and married father of one was shot in front of his house.

One neighbor says violent crime seems to happen on a regular basis. 

Man shot in front of Queens deli

A 27-year-old man was shot in front of a deli in Far Rockaway, Queens. He was hospitalized in stable condition.

"As you know, lots of crime has been happening in this neighborhood. We’re on the border of Brooklyn and Queens and lots of our businesses get robbed every week. It’s on the local news. It’s a very high-density community and we need help," he explains.

New statistics released by the NYPD and reported by the New York Post seem to reflect that.

72 out of the city’s 77 police precincts saw a spike in crime, so far, including five in which the rate has doubled.

In the span of just six hours on Monday, three people were shot and killed.

Drill rap shootings

Brooklyn DA Eric Gonzalez says drill rap videos are fueling violence among rival gangs.

One man was gunned down outside of a restaurant on Linden Boulevard in St. Albans, Queens at 11:30 p.m.

New surveillance video released by NYPD Crime Stoppers shows a man dressed in a black jacket, over a gray hoodie, brazenly firing multiple shots at the victim before jumping in the passenger side of a getaway car and taking off.

An hour before that incident, a man riding a scooter was shot and killed in the Kingsbridge Heights section of the Bronx.

Earlier on Monday afternoon, three people were shot in Mott Haven in a drive-by.  A 39-year-old woman was killed.

3 shot dead, others injured in 6 hours

Three people were shot including one woman who was struck in the head and killed in a drive-by shooting in Mott Haven. A few hours later, an Uber delivery man was shot and killed while on a scooter in Kingsbridge Heights . Thirty minutes later a man was shot and killed outside a restaurant in St. Albans, Queens.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who many have criticized for being too soft on crime, sounded the alarm on gun violence and acknowledged that it has reached crisis levels.

"I was at an anti-gun rally on Saturday and then when I left, I found out that a few blocks away at almost the exact same time there was another shooting. Then I was at an anti-gun rally on Sunday, and then I learned on my way to church after that rally, there was soon after, another shooting," he said.

Bragg reverses several policies

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg issued a new memo to his staff on Friday, taking a much tougher stance on guns.