Bronx woman shot dead in broad daylight, 2 others injured

A woman was shot dead, and two other people were injured in a shooting in broad daylight in the Mott Haven section of the Bronx.

The NYPD responded to a 911 call about two people shot in front of 730 East 137th Street on Monday. When cops arrived, they found three victims.

Gloria Ortiz, 39, of Randall Avenue was shot in the head and rushed to Lincoln Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

A 32-year-old man was shot in the back and taken to Lincoln Hospital in stable condition.

A 23-year-old man was shot in the back and was taken to Harlem Hospital in stable condition.

Police were searching for the shooter.

Gun violence has surged across the city and particularly in the Bronx.

Last month alone, a 33-year-old man was shot and killed in Mott Haven.

An NYPD officer was shot and wounded during a struggle with a 16-year-old suspect in the Belmont section. A 1-year-old girl was struck in the face by a stray bullet while sitting in a parked car with her mother. And, NYPD Dets. Jason Rivera and Wilbert Mora were shot while answering a call about an argument between a woman and her adult son.