NYC woman's body found in plastic storage container

article

The NYPD is investigating the death of a woman whose body was found inside a plastic storage container in the Bronx on friday.

The victim was discovered around 2 p.m. in the Highbridge section, unconscious and unresponsive inside a container on University Avenue.

Police identified the woman as 35-year-old Nisaa Walcott. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy has been planned and the investigation into her death is ongoing.

Advertisement

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app! | Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters