NYC flight delays amid winter weather conditions

Airline passengers kicking off Thanksgiving travel early are encountering delays in the New York City area, as a storm brought heavy rain, snow, and high winds to the tri-state region on Friday.

Thanksgiving best and worst times to travel

If you are planning a trip during the Thanksgiving break, when you leave can make a substantial difference to whether you make it to your destination on time.

The busiest day for air travel will be Sunday, Dec. 1, while the least busy days will be Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 28; Black Friday, Nov. 29; and Tuesday, Dec. 3.

According to INRIX , a provider of transportation data and insights, the company notes that the worst times to drive during Thanksgiving are Tuesday, Nov. 26 and Wednesday, Nov. 27 in the afternoon.

What’s the travel outlook for the Thanksgiving holidays?

AAA projects that nearly 80 million people will travel 50 miles or more from home during the Thanksgiving holidays, representing an increase of 1.7 million people compared to last year and 2 million more than in 2019.

Thanksgiving air travel is expected to set a record with AAA projecting almost 6 million people flying domestically during the Thanksgiving holiday, an increase of 2% compared to 2023 and a nearly 11% increase over 2019.

LaGuardia Airport status

Newark Airport status

JFK Airport status