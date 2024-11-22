Winter storm, some snow slam NY, NJ: More to come l Forecast

The Brief A winter storm system dropped several inches of snow across parts of the Tri-State area. Parts of New York state remain under winter storm warnings. While New York City likely won't receive any snow, the Big Apple is getting some much-needed rain into the weekend.



A potent winter storm system brought rain, strong winds and even several inches of snow to parts of the Tri-State area, as millions of people prepare to travel ahead of the busy Thanksgiving holiday.

School closings and delays

Heavy rain fell throughout the night in New York City, with more expected showers on the way, but the storm was expected to drop several inches of snow in areas across the state.

"There will be some snow accumulation which is quite significant to the northwest," FOX 5 NY's Mike Woods said on X, formally Twitter.

Did it snow last night?

Parts of Sussex County, New Jersey saw over 10 inches of snow.

Snow fell as far south as Westchester County, with heavy, wet snow covering the roads overnight and making driving difficult.

Low pressure will spin over the region into Saturday, resulting in more rain and potential snow. Over a foot of snow fell in parts of Upstate New York and northeastern Pennsylvania, according to the FOX Forecast Center.

This graphic shows the forecast snow totals in the mid-Atlantic and Northeast. (FOX Weather)

"Keeps us pretty wet all the way through tomorrow morning, then it kinda of breaks up as time goes on, and we will see a gradual clearing through Saturday," FOX 5 NY's Woods said.

Delays and cancelations were reported at airport hubs in New York. Winter Storm Warnings remain in effect for areas including New York and Pennsylvania. A Winter Weather Advisory was in effect for portions of the Tri-State area.

Snow-covered roads in Westchester County.

In the lower elevations of the mid-Atlantic, some snow bands could pivot as far southeast as the Interstate 95 corridor. So, while accumulations in areas such as New York City are expected to be minimal, if any, the city could see its first "falling" snow of the season by Friday afternoon.

Across the Tri-State area, rain totals should remain in the 1-2 inch range, although locally higher amounts of 2-3 inches or more are possible in some areas.

This graphic shows forecast rain totals in the Northeast. (FOX Weather)

Behind the storm system, the coldest air of the season will pour south out of Canada in the days after Thanksgiving and into the start of December. Much of the country will experience below-average temperatures as travelers head home, the FOX Forecast Center said. In addition, is another storm on the way?

"Unsettled wintry weather is possible with this system, and a slight risk (20 to 40 percent chance) of heavy snow is indicated across parts of the Great Lakes and Interior Northeast, the day after Thanksgiving into the Holiday weekend," the NOAA NWS Climate Prediction Center said in a post on Facebook.

FOX 5 NY's Nick Gregory predicts the city could receive around 20 inches of snow this winter, compared to the typical seasonal average of 28 inches.

"We'll likely have above average temperatures this winter along with more snow than last year, with somewhere near 18-23", but that is below the average snowfall for a winter in NYC," Gregory said.

Meanwhile, the lower Hudson Valley could see slightly more snowfall, with totals ranging between 20 and 25 inches, with more snowfall further north. Much of the winter may bring a mix of rain and snow along the coast, with heavier snow falling further north.

When will it snow in NYC?

Historically, the first measurable snow (accumulation of one inch or more) tends to fall in the NYC area around Dec. 13. The earliest measurable snowfall was on October 29, 2011, when 2.9 inches fell days before Halloween.

When is the first day of winter?

Winter officially begins in the Northern Hemisphere on Dec. 21 with the winter solstice – the day with the least amount of possible daylight and the longest night.

