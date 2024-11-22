NY, NJ snow totals: How much fell in your area?
NEW YORK - Areas across New York and New Jersey saw several inches of snow after a winter storm impacted parts of the Tri-State area.
Scroll down to find snow totals in your community.
Check below to find out how much snow your area recorded, according to the National Weather Service.
New York snow totals
Orange County
- Chester: 8.2 in.
- Port Jervis: 12.8 in.
- Monroe: 8.2 in.
- Warwick: 7.2 in.
Putnam County
- Cold Spring: 4.5 in.
Rockland County
- Chestnut Ridge: 2.2 in.
Westchester County
Snow-covered roads in Westchester County.
- Armonk: 2.1 in.
- Chappaqua: 2.5 in.
- Ossining: 2 in.
- South Salem: 1.4 in.
- White Plains Airport: 2 in.
New Jersey snow totals
Bergen County
- Franklin Lakes: 1 in.
- Montvale: 1.5 in.
- Oakland: 1 in.
Morris County
- Brookside: 1 in.
- Lake Hopatcong: 3 in.
- Mine Hill Township: 1.5 in.
- Mount Arlington: 2 in.
- Randolph Township: 1.5 in.
Passaic County
- West Milford: 7.5 in.
Sussex County
- High Point: 10.9 in.
- Highland Lakes: 12.0 in.
- Lafayette Township: 2 in.
- Montague Township: 2.7 in.
- Sparta: 1.3 in.
- Sparta Township: 5.5 in.
- Wantage Township: 3.3 in.