NY, NJ snow totals: How much fell in your area?

By
Published  November 22, 2024 10:34am EST
New York
FOX 5 NY

NEW YORK - Areas across New York and New Jersey saw several inches of snow after a winter storm impacted parts of the Tri-State area.

Scroll down to find snow totals in your community.

Check below to find out how much snow your area recorded, according to the National Weather Service.

Weather: NY, NJ see first snow of the season

A winter storm system brought rain, strong winds and even snow to parts of the Tri-State area. FOX 5 NY's Briella Tomassetti has the latest.

New York snow totals

Orange County

  • Chester: 8.2 in.
  • Port Jervis: 12.8 in.
  • Monroe: 8.2 in.
  • Warwick: 7.2 in.

Putnam County

  • Cold Spring: 4.5 in.

Rockland County

  • Chestnut Ridge: 2.2 in.

Westchester County

Snow-covered roads in Westchester County.

  • Armonk: 2.1 in.
  • Chappaqua: 2.5 in.
  • Ossining: 2 in.
  • South Salem: 1.4 in.
  • White Plains Airport: 2 in.

New Jersey snow totals

Bergen County

  • Franklin Lakes: 1 in.
  • Montvale: 1.5 in.
  • Oakland: 1 in.

Morris County

  • Brookside: 1 in.
  • Lake Hopatcong: 3 in.
  • Mine Hill Township: 1.5 in.
  • Mount Arlington: 2 in.
  • Randolph Township: 1.5 in.

Passaic County

  • West Milford: 7.5 in.

Sussex County

  • High Point: 10.9 in.
  • Highland Lakes: 12.0 in.
  • Lafayette Township: 2 in.
  • Montague Township: 2.7 in.
  • Sparta: 1.3 in.
  • Sparta Township: 5.5 in.
  • Wantage Township: 3.3 in.

