NY, NJ snow totals: How much fell in your area?

Areas across New York and New Jersey saw several inches of snow after a winter storm impacted parts of the Tri-State area.

Scroll down to find snow totals in your community.

Check below to find out how much snow your area recorded, according to the National Weather Service.

Orange County

Chester: 8.2 in.

Port Jervis: 12.8 in.

Monroe: 8.2 in.

Warwick: 7.2 in.

Putnam County

Cold Spring: 4.5 in.

Rockland County

Chestnut Ridge: 2.2 in.

Westchester County

Armonk: 2.1 in.

Chappaqua: 2.5 in.

Ossining: 2 in.

South Salem: 1.4 in.

White Plains Airport: 2 in.

Bergen County

Franklin Lakes: 1 in.

Montvale: 1.5 in.

Oakland: 1 in.

Morris County

Brookside: 1 in.

Lake Hopatcong: 3 in.

Mine Hill Township: 1.5 in.

Mount Arlington: 2 in.

Randolph Township: 1.5 in.

Passaic County

West Milford: 7.5 in.

Sussex County

High Point: 10.9 in.

Highland Lakes: 12.0 in.

Lafayette Township: 2 in.

Montague Township: 2.7 in.

Sparta: 1.3 in.

Sparta Township: 5.5 in.

Wantage Township: 3.3 in.