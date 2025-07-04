Expand / Collapse search
How to watch the NYC skyline, fireworks live on 4th of July

By
Published  July 4, 2025 12:59pm EDT
New York City
FOX 5 NY

    • Happy 4th of July!
    • Skies across the Tri-State area will light up for America's birthday.
    • Watch the YouTube player above for a live look at the city skyline during firework celebrations!

NEW YORK CITY - It's Friday, July 4 – a time to celebrate America's birthday with some fireworks in New York City!

***Click on the YouTube player above for a live look at the New York City skyline during firework celebrations! 

Skies across New Jersey, Long Island and Connecticut will be lit up with beautiful colors.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 04: Fireworks explode over the East River as seen from The Empire State Building Observatory on Independence Day on July 04, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images)

Looking to see fireworks near you? Here's a list for each region:

