Diddy trial latest: Combs’ lawyer makes his ex-girlfriend read loving texts until she cries

Sean "Diddy" Combs, one of the most influential figures in music and business over the last three decades, is standing trial on sweeping federal charges.

Prosecutors allege Combs physically and sexually abused individuals for over a decade as the acting leader of a sordid empire.

Prosecutors also allege Combs used force and coercion to get victims to engage in what he called "Freak Offs," which were often recorded and could last days.

What happened on Wednesday?

What we know:

A defense lawyer for Diddy had his ex-girlfriend read aloud a slew of loving text messages she’d sent him over the past few years until she broke down in tears on the witness stand.

The second day of cross-examination by attorney Teny Geragos seemed aimed at supporting the defense position that the woman, who testified under the pseudonym "Jane," was a willing participant in the sometimes-weekly sex with male sex workers that Combs directed and watched for hours.

Geragos and Jane read aloud dozens of text messages exchanged during a relationship that stretched from 2021 until Combs was arrested last September.

At one point, Jane read a text saying she had "never had a man take care of me like you do" and professing her unending love for the entertainment icon – before Jane stopped reading and began sniffling, then dabbed tears from her eyes with a tissue.

After prosecutors objected and requested a sidebar conversation with the judge away from the jury, Jane sat slumped in the witness chair, hair hanging over one side of her face. At the defense table, Combs was quietly reading from one of the TV monitors in front of him.

It was the fifth day of testimony for Jane, who has said she still loves Combs. She previously discussed gaining insight into her relationship with Combs after three months of therapy. Jane also said she never wanted to have sex with any man except Combs but did so to please him.

At other points, Geragos elicited from Jane that she frequently became angry at Combs and wanted to end their relationship because she got upset that he was treating other girlfriends better.

In one instance, Jane acknowledged, the Bad Boy Records founder even bought another girlfriend jewelry that was a matching set to jewelry he had given Jane.

The testimony came during a shortened day in the courtroom that began in the afternoon. Geragos said she expected to finish her cross-examination Thursday morning.

What's next:

Assistant U.S. Attorney Maurene Comey, who is leading the prosecution, said the government expects to rest its case as early as next Wednesday.

Defense attorney Marc Agnifilo would not outline what will occur when the defense gets its turn to call witnesses, saying that will depend on which witnesses the government still calls to the stand, but he said he was confident the trial will end by July Fourth.

What is Diddy charged with?

The backstory:

Federal prosecutors have charged Combs with a series of crimes including:

Count 1: Racketeering Conspiracy. Count One charges that, from at least in or about 2004 through in or about 2024, the defendant participated in a racketeering conspiracy during which he agreed with other employees and associates of his businesses to commit kidnapping, arson, bribery of a witness, obstruction of justice, drug distribution, forced labor, sex trafficking, and transportation for purposes of engaging in prostitution.

Count 2: Sex Trafficking by Force, Fraud, or Coercion. Count Two charges the defendant with sex trafficking an adult female victim through force, fraud, and coercion between ~2009 and ~2018.

Count 3: Transportation to Engage in Prostitution. Count Three charges the defendant with transporting that female victim and male commercial sex workers to engage in prostitution between ~2009 and ~2018.

Count 4: Sex trafficking. Count Four charges the defendant with sex trafficking a second adult female victim through force, fraud, and coercion between ~2021 and ~2024.

Count 5: Transportation to Engage in Prostitution. Count Five charges the defendant with transporting that second female victim and male commercial sex workers to engage in prostitution between ~2021 and ~2024.

He also faces more than 60 lawsuits from alleged victims.

LAS VEGAS - SEPTEMBER 08: Dallas Austin, Singer Britney Spears, Rapper P. Diddy and Singer Cassie pose for photos at Cassie's 21st Birthday at Jet Nightclub at The Mirage Hotel and Casino on September 08, 2007 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Denise Expand

Cassie says in a lawsuit that Combs subjected her to years of abuse, including beatings and rape. Cassie, whose legal name is Cassandra Ventura, signed to Combs' label in 2005, and the two were on-again-off-again romantic partners for more than a decade starting in 2007. The lawsuit filed in federal court says Combs was "prone to uncontrollable rage" and subjected her to "savage" beatings. It says he plied her with drugs, forced her to have sex with other men, and raped her in her home as she was trying to end the relationship in 2018. Combs, through his attorney, "vehemently denies" the accusations.

How many years does Diddy face?

If convicted, the 55-year-old Diddy could face 15 years to life in prison.

In documents obtained by FOX News Digital, Diddy’s defense team admitted the disgraced rapper committed "domestic violence" against a partner. Diddy’s strategy seems to be to "admit to what is a lesser, state crime to avoid federal prison."

When was Diddy arrested?

Diddy was arrested in Oct. 2024 at the Park Hyatt New York in Midtown Manhattan. He's been in jail ever since.