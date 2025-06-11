Diddy trial latest: 'Jane' says she joined 'cuckold' sex marathons to feel loved by Combs

The Brief Sean "Diddy" Combs is standing trial on sweeping federal charges. Under cross-examination on Tuesday, "Jane" testified she took part in sex acts with male sex workers at Diddy's request because it made her feel loved by him. On Monday, she revealed their three-year relationship lasted until the Bad Boy Records founder was arrested in September.



Sean "Diddy" Combs, one of the most influential figures in music and business over the last three decades, is standing trial on sweeping federal charges.

Prosecutors allege Combs physically and sexually abused individuals for over a decade as the acting leader of a sordid empire.

Prosecutors also allege Combs used force and coercion to get victims to engage in what he called "Freak Offs," which were often recorded and could last days.

What happened on Tuesday?

What we know:

Under cross-examination, Diddy's ex-girlfriend testified she took part in sex acts with male sex workers at the music mogul's request because it made her feel loved by him, but now regrets what she came to recognize as the "cuckold" lifestyle.

The woman testified under the pseudonym "Jane" to protect her identity. A day earlier, she revealed their three-year relationship lasted until the Bad Boy Records founder was arrested in September at a hotel, where she'd been planning to meet him.

Attorney Teny Geragos, representing Combs, cross-examined Jane by leading her into discussing the drug-fueled sexual marathons choreographed by Combs – which Jane said sometimes happened weekly – by reminding her that she mentioned regrets in earlier testimony.

"I resent him for leading me into the lifestyle he led me to," Jane said. "I resented the way he went about introducing me to this lifestyle."

She said she agreed to these "hotel nights" while "under a lot of emotional pressure" – and already hooked on love and a desire to stay in a relationship with Combs.

Jane testified that she partook in the encounters, sometimes grudgingly, because they pleased Combs and she enjoyed spending time alone with him afterward.

Jane testified she began therapy about three months ago. She previously met with lawyers on Combs' defense team but cut off those meetings in April, days before the trial began.

She said she struggles to understand why she kept participating in "hotel nights" even though she only wanted to have sex with Combs, however the reasons are "becoming more and more clear" as she proceeds with therapy.

Jane initially felt it was "something very special" to have these secret sexual experiences with Combs. She said she didn't want to judge him and "really wanted to just go along with these things because if I can be my partner's escapes than I would be."

Jane said she researched sexual variations in 2022 and came across the words "cuck" and "cuckold," which seemed to fit the lifestyle she found herself in because she said a man known as a "cuck" derives pleasure seeing "his woman receive pleasure" from another man.

"He likes to use the words ‘voyeurism’ and ‘escapism,’" Jane said. She added: "I would use the word cuck for him more so."

Geragos reminded Jane that she had testified last week that she loves Combs currently.

"I do," she responded.

Geragos had Jane read aloud some of the many sexually explicit messages in which she expressed the types of activities she wanted to engage in during "hotel nights" with Combs and male sex workers as she tried to portray Jane as a willing and eager participant in frequent sex events.

What is Diddy charged with?

The backstory:

Federal prosecutors have charged Combs with a series of crimes including:

Count 1: Racketeering Conspiracy. Count One charges that, from at least in or about 2004 through in or about 2024, the defendant participated in a racketeering conspiracy during which he agreed with other employees and associates of his businesses to commit kidnapping, arson, bribery of a witness, obstruction of justice, drug distribution, forced labor, sex trafficking, and transportation for purposes of engaging in prostitution.

Count 2: Sex Trafficking by Force, Fraud, or Coercion. Count Two charges the defendant with sex trafficking an adult female victim through force, fraud, and coercion between ~2009 and ~2018.

Count 3: Transportation to Engage in Prostitution. Count Three charges the defendant with transporting that female victim and male commercial sex workers to engage in prostitution between ~2009 and ~2018.

Count 4: Sex trafficking. Count Four charges the defendant with sex trafficking a second adult female victim through force, fraud, and coercion between ~2021 and ~2024.

Count 5: Transportation to Engage in Prostitution. Count Five charges the defendant with transporting that second female victim and male commercial sex workers to engage in prostitution between ~2021 and ~2024.

He also faces more than 60 lawsuits from alleged victims.

LAS VEGAS - SEPTEMBER 08: Dallas Austin, Singer Britney Spears, Rapper P. Diddy and Singer Cassie pose for photos at Cassie's 21st Birthday at Jet Nightclub at The Mirage Hotel and Casino on September 08, 2007 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Denise Expand

Cassie says in a lawsuit that Combs subjected her to years of abuse, including beatings and rape. Cassie, whose legal name is Cassandra Ventura, signed to Combs' label in 2005, and the two were on-again-off-again romantic partners for more than a decade starting in 2007. The lawsuit filed in federal court says Combs was "prone to uncontrollable rage" and subjected her to "savage" beatings. It says he plied her with drugs, forced her to have sex with other men, and raped her in her home as she was trying to end the relationship in 2018. Combs, through his attorney, "vehemently denies" the accusations.

How many years does Diddy face?

If convicted, the 55-year-old Diddy could face 15 years to life in prison.

In documents obtained by FOX News Digital, Diddy’s defense team admitted the disgraced rapper committed "domestic violence" against a partner. Diddy’s strategy seems to be to "admit to what is a lesser, state crime to avoid federal prison."

When was Diddy arrested?

Diddy was arrested in Oct. 2024 at the Park Hyatt New York in Midtown Manhattan. He's been in jail ever since.