Los Angeles hotel security supervisor to testify next at Diddy trial: Details

The Brief The next witness to take the stand will be Eddy Garcia, who's testifying under an immunity order. Garcia was a security supervisor at the Los Angeles hotel where security cameras showed Combs hitting and dragging Cassie Ventura back in 2016. Prosecutors allege Diddy physically and sexually abused individuals for over a decade as the acting leader of a sordid empire.



Sean "Diddy" Combs, one of the most influential figures in music and business over the last three decades, is standing trial on sweeping federal charges.

Prosecutors allege Combs physically and sexually abused individuals for over a decade as the acting leader of a sordid empire. Prosecutors also allege Combs used force and coercion to get victims to engage in what he called "Freak Offs," which were often recorded and could last days.

The next witness to take the stand will be Eddy Garcia, who was a security supervisor at the InterContinental Hotel in Los Angeles where security cameras showed Combs hitting and dragging Cassie Ventura back in 2016. Garcia is testifying under an immunity order.

What happened on Monday?

What we know:

A former personal assistant who accuses Diddy of rape testified that she continued sending the hip-hop mogul loving messages for years after her job ended in 2017 because she was "brainwashed."

The woman, testifying under the pseudonym "Mia," pushed back at defense lawyer Brian Steel’s suggestions that she fabricated her claims to cash in on "the #MeToo money grab against Sean Combs."

Steel had Mia read aloud numerous text messages she sent Combs. In one from 2019, she told Combs that he'd rescued her in a nightmare in which she was trapped in an elevator with R. Kelly, the singer who has since been convicted of sex trafficking.

"And the person who sexually assaulted you came to your rescue?" Steel asked incredulously. He rephrased, asking if she really dreamed of being saved by a man "who terrorized you and caused you PTSD?" Prosecutors objected and the judge sustained it.

It was one of many objections during a combative and often meandering cross-examination that stood in contrast to the defense’s gentler treatment of other prosecution witnesses. Several times, the judge interrupted Steel, instructing him to move along or rephrase complicated questions.

What's next:

The witness testifying under the pseudonym "Jane" could be on the stand as early as Wednesday afternoon.

Celebrities mentioned in the Diddy trial

TMZ's Harvey Levin told Fox News Digital that some celebrities are growing concerned about potentially being called to testify as the federal sex crimes trial against Sean "Diddy" Combs continues.

"I have heard that there are some celebrities worried about being called to testify and have even lawyered up trying to fight that," Levin said.

File photo of actor Michael B. Jordan during the 71st annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 12, 2018 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Names mentioned so far in court include:

Michael B. Jordan

Usher

Former President Barack Obama

Britney Spears

Bruce Willis

Jennifer Lopez

None of them have been accused of any wrongdoing.

What is Diddy charged with?

The backstory:

Federal prosecutors have charged Combs with a series of crimes including:

Count 1: Racketeering Conspiracy. Count One charges that, from at least in or about 2004 through in or about 2024, the defendant participated in a racketeering conspiracy during which he agreed with other employees and associates of his businesses to commit kidnapping, arson, bribery of a witness, obstruction of justice, drug distribution, forced labor, sex trafficking, and transportation for purposes of engaging in prostitution.

Count 2: Sex Trafficking by Force, Fraud, or Coercion. Count Two charges the defendant with sex trafficking an adult female victim through force, fraud, and coercion between ~2009 and ~2018.

Count 3: Transportation to Engage in Prostitution. Count Three charges the defendant with transporting that female victim and male commercial sex workers to engage in prostitution between ~2009 and ~2018.

Count 4: Sex trafficking. Count Four charges the defendant with sex trafficking a second adult female victim through force, fraud, and coercion between ~2021 and ~2024.

Count 5: Transportation to Engage in Prostitution. Count Five charges the defendant with transporting that second female victim and male commercial sex workers to engage in prostitution between ~2021 and ~2024.

He also faces more than 60 lawsuits from alleged victims.

LAS VEGAS - SEPTEMBER 08: Dallas Austin, Singer Britney Spears, Rapper P. Diddy and Singer Cassie pose for photos at Cassie's 21st Birthday at Jet Nightclub at The Mirage Hotel and Casino on September 08, 2007 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Denise Expand

Cassie says in a lawsuit that Combs subjected her to years of abuse, including beatings and rape. Cassie, whose legal name is Cassandra Ventura, signed to Combs' label in 2005, and the two were on-again-off-again romantic partners for more than a decade starting in 2007. The lawsuit filed in federal court says Combs was "prone to uncontrollable rage" and subjected her to "savage" beatings. It says he plied her with drugs, forced her to have sex with other men, and raped her in her home as she was trying to end the relationship in 2018. Combs, through his attorney, "vehemently denies" the accusations.

How many years does Diddy face?

If convicted, the 55-year-old Diddy could face 15 years to life in prison.

In documents obtained by FOX News Digital, Diddy’s defense team admitted the disgraced rapper committed "domestic violence" against a partner. Diddy’s strategy seems to be to "admit to what is a lesser, state crime to avoid federal prison."

When was Diddy arrested?

Diddy was arrested in Oct. 2024 at the Park Hyatt New York in Midtown Manhattan. He's been in jail ever since.