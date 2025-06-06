Judge threatens to expel Diddy from courtroom for 'nodding vigorously' at jurors

The Brief Sean "Diddy" Combs is standing trial on sweeping federal charges. On Thursday, Diddy's recent ex-girlfriend described enduring drug-fueled sex marathons until the hip-hop titan's arrest in September. The testimony came after the judge threatened to expel Combs from the courtroom for "nodding vigorously" at jurors during a sharp cross-examination of another witness.



Sean "Diddy" Combs, one of the most influential figures in music and business over the last three decades, is standing trial on sweeping federal charges.

Prosecutors allege Combs physically and sexually abused individuals for over a decade as the acting leader of a sordid empire.

Prosecutors also allege Combs used force and coercion to get victims to engage in what he called "Freak Offs," which were often recorded and could last days.

What happened on Thursday?

What we know:

Diddy's recent ex-girlfriend described enduring drug-fueled sex marathons until the hip-hop titan's arrest in September as the key witness began testimony.

The woman, using the pseudonym "Jane," is among several witnesses at Combs' sex trafficking trial who accuse him of violence, including his former girlfriend, R&B singer Casandra "Cassie" Ventura.

Jane said she repeatedly told Combs, in person and in writing, that she didn't want to have sex with other men. But Combs, who paid her rent and controlled other parts of her life, kept pressuring her, and she felt "obligated," she said.

Jane spoke barely above a whisper to an attentive jury. Several jurors leaned forward as she testified, while Combs mostly stared at her, but she never appeared to look back.

Judge threatens to kick Diddy out of court

Before Jane testified, while jurors were at lunch, Judge Arun Subramanian said he saw Combs energetically nodding at the jury twice while his lawyers cross-examined a prior witness. The judge warned that any further attempts to engage with jurors could get Combs ejected from the courtroom.

"There should be no efforts whatsoever to have an interaction with this jury," Subramanian told Combs' lawyers.

Combs seemed relaxed and smiled broadly afterward, possibly reacting to his attorney's withering cross-examination. He has been active in his defense throughout the trial, regularly writing notes and consulting with his legal team.

What's next:

The judge and lawyers want to ensure Jane’s testimony is completed in time for her to make a trip abroad next Thursday.

The judge indicated he might also have a longer trial day on Monday and Tuesday. The longer days are necessary because prosecutors had hoped to begin questioning Jane as early as Wednesday. But she didn’t get on the stand until Thursday afternoon. Prosecutors plan to continue direct examination into Monday.

Jane’s time on the witness stand is expected to meet or exceed the four days that Cassie testified in the trial’s first week.

The trial begins its fifth week on Monday. Prosecutors had indicated that they were ahead of their plans to finish presenting evidence within six weeks, but the optimistic forecasts have disappeared in recent days.

What is Diddy charged with?

The backstory:

Federal prosecutors have charged Combs with a series of crimes including:

Count 1: Racketeering Conspiracy. Count One charges that, from at least in or about 2004 through in or about 2024, the defendant participated in a racketeering conspiracy during which he agreed with other employees and associates of his businesses to commit kidnapping, arson, bribery of a witness, obstruction of justice, drug distribution, forced labor, sex trafficking, and transportation for purposes of engaging in prostitution.

Count 2: Sex Trafficking by Force, Fraud, or Coercion. Count Two charges the defendant with sex trafficking an adult female victim through force, fraud, and coercion between ~2009 and ~2018.

Count 3: Transportation to Engage in Prostitution. Count Three charges the defendant with transporting that female victim and male commercial sex workers to engage in prostitution between ~2009 and ~2018.

Count 4: Sex trafficking. Count Four charges the defendant with sex trafficking a second adult female victim through force, fraud, and coercion between ~2021 and ~2024.

Count 5: Transportation to Engage in Prostitution. Count Five charges the defendant with transporting that second female victim and male commercial sex workers to engage in prostitution between ~2021 and ~2024.

He also faces more than 60 lawsuits from alleged victims.

Cassie says in a lawsuit that Combs subjected her to years of abuse, including beatings and rape. Cassie, whose legal name is Cassandra Ventura, signed to Combs' label in 2005, and the two were on-again-off-again romantic partners for more than a decade starting in 2007. The lawsuit filed in federal court says Combs was "prone to uncontrollable rage" and subjected her to "savage" beatings. It says he plied her with drugs, forced her to have sex with other men, and raped her in her home as she was trying to end the relationship in 2018. Combs, through his attorney, "vehemently denies" the accusations.

How many years does Diddy face?

If convicted, the 55-year-old Diddy could face 15 years to life in prison.

In documents obtained by FOX News Digital, Diddy’s defense team admitted the disgraced rapper committed "domestic violence" against a partner. Diddy’s strategy seems to be to "admit to what is a lesser, state crime to avoid federal prison."

When was Diddy arrested?

Diddy was arrested in Oct. 2024 at the Park Hyatt New York in Midtown Manhattan. He's been in jail ever since.