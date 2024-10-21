Expand / Collapse search

Diddy facing lawsuits from 7 new accusers, lawyer says: Here's what's next

By FOX 26 Digital
Published  October 21, 2024 10:12am EDT
New York City
FOX 5 New York

New lawsuits accuse Diddy of sexual assault

Sean "Diddy" Combs has been slapped with six new lawsuits accusing him of raping women and sexually assaulting men. Now Diddy is sitting behind bars in Brooklyn awaiting his sex trafficking trial. FOX 5 NY’s Sharon Crowley has the latest on his new wave of lawsuits.

NEW YORK CITY - Sean "Diddy" Combs will face lawsuits from new accusers, according to attorney Tony Buzbee.

The suits accuse Combs and people close to the hip-hop mogul of sexual assault, sexual abuse and sexual exploitation.

In a post on social media, Buzbee says the cases date back as far as 2000, but most of the events discussed in the lawsuits occurred in 2022. The incidents occurred in New York, Los Angeles and Las Vegas, according to the lawyer.

Four of the defendants in the suit are male and three are female. One of the alleged victims was 13 years old at the time of the incident – another was 17 years old.

"We will let the allegations in the filed complaints speak for themselves, and will work to see that justice is done," reads a part of the social media post.

The Buzbee Law Firm says it expects to file weekly cases against Combs and others as they continue to gather evidence. The firm is already representing more than 150 accusers in lawsuits.

Diddy trial

Combs is scheduled to go on trial on May 5 for sex trafficking charges. 

Combs has pleaded not guilty to the charges filed last month based on allegations dating back to 2008.

Diddy could face over 100 civil suits

Over 100 new civil lawsuits are expected to be filed against Sean "Diddy" Combs as the hip-hop mogul's legal troubles continue.

Will Diddy be released?

Two judges have concluded that Diddy would be a threat to the community if released. 

At a bail hearing weeks ago, a judge denied a $50 million bail offer, which included home detention and electronic monitoring, after deciding that Combs could interfere with witnesses and obstruct an ongoing investigation.

Combs' lawyers appealed to the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, asking the judges to overturn the bail decisions. 

They argued that the proposed bail package would effectively prevent him from being a danger or contacting witnesses. They also urged the court to dismiss the lower court's decision, claiming the judge had accepted the government's exaggerated claims and ordered Combs' detention.

What is Diddy accused of doing?

In a blistering 3-count indictment, Diddy is accused of running an enterprise to fulfill his sexual desires. 

From around 2008 and for years, he allegedly assaulted women by striking, punching, dragging, throwing objects, and kicking them. 

Diddy's arrest and abuse allegations: Timeline

Sean "Diddy" Combs has been arrested by federal authorities in New York after a grand jury indictment, which prosecutors plan to ask a judge to unseal. FOX 5 NY’s Antwan Lewis has more on the rise and fall of "Diddy".

The indictment claims he operated under "The Combs Enterprise," which includes Bad Boy Entertainment, Combs Enterprises, and Combs Global, involving individuals and activities affecting interstate and foreign commerce.

It also details Diddy's "Freak Off parties," where he and his associates allegedly lured female victims and then coerced them into sex acts with commercial sex workers.

Diddy faces racketeering, sex trafficking by force, and transportation to engage in prostitution charges. 

Diddy, 51, also faces potential litigation in a handful of civil suits and one criminal lawsuit.