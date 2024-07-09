Person of interest charged in NYC killing of woman found in sleeping bag

The person of interest taken into custody in NYC on Monday after a murdered woman's body was found inside a sleeping bag has been charged in connection to the Kips Bay crime, the NYPD said.

According to police, Chad Irish, 55, of Manhattan, is charged with concealment of a human corpse.

Irish was also charged with two counts of criminal possession of a weapon and two counts of menacing, but police say those charges are not related to the homicide investigation. Irish was taken into custody on Monday due to a dispute with someone unrelated to the murder. Officers questioned the suspect on the murder, and then he was charged with concealment.

Kips Bay murder: What we know

The body of 31-year-old Yazmeen Williams was found stuffed into garbage bags last Friday in front of a building on East 27th Street. The medical examiner's office determined her cause of death was a gunshot wound to her head.

A photo of Yazmeen Williams, the woman who was found murdered inside a sleeping bag in Manhattan.

Anger over the killing boiled over in Kips Bay on Monday, when the NYPD took the person of interest into custody just around the corner from where Williams' body was found.

Angry mob attacks person of interest

The man, who uses a wheelchair, was being transferred to a gurney when a crowd of angry community members gathered, screaming and trying to attack him.

Video shows family and friends of Williams unleashing their fury as police and EMTs desperately try to fend them off. Several people punched him, while others could be heard begging the crowd to kill him and trying to tear his shirt from his body.

The man pled his innocence with the angry crowd, before being loaded into the ambulance, which drove away from the scene.

Sources tell FOX 5 NY that police have a surveillance video that shows a man in an electric wheelchair dragging the bags to the location.