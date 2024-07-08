Punches thrown as person of interest taken into custody in killing of woman found in sleeping bag in Manhattan

article

Police sources have told FOX 5 NY that a person of interest is in custody after a murdered woman's body was found inside a sleeping bag in Manhattan last week.

The body of 31-year-old Yazmeen Williams was found stuffed into garbage bags in front of a building on East 27th Street last Friday. The medical examiner's office determined that her cause of death was a gunshot wound to her head.

Anger over the killing boiled over in Kips Bay on Monday when the NYPD took a man into custody just around the corner from where Williams' body was found.

A photo of Yazmeen Williams, the woman who was found murdered inside a sleeping bag in Manhattan.

The man, who uses a wheelchair, was being transferred to a gurney when a crowd of angry community members gathered, screaming and trying to attack him.

Video shows family and friends of Williams unleashing their fury as police and EMTs desperately try to fend them off. Several people punched the man, while others could be heard begging the crowd to kill him and trying to tear his shirt from his body.

The man pled his innocence with the angry crowd, before being loaded into the ambulance, which drove away from the scene.

Sources tell FOX 5 NY that police have a surveillance video that shows a man in an electric wheelchair dragging the bags to the location.