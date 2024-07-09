Yazmeen Williams found dead inside bag in Kips Bay: Did she know her killer?

Questions are still mounting after Yazmeen Williams's body was found inside a sleeping bag in Kips Bay.

The body of the 31-year-old was found outside a building on East 27th Street last Friday. The medical examiner determined that she died from a gunshot wound to the head.

FOX 5's Arthur Chi'en reports that her family is convinced that she knew her killer.

A man in an electric wheelchair has been taken in and charged with concealment of a corpse in addition to other unrelated crimes.

The motive surrounding the murder is still unclear. Here's what we know so far.

Who is Yazmeen Williams?

Yazmeen's mother, Nicole Williams, described her as an angel and said that she meant everything to her.

Yazmeen, 31, studied criminal justice at Buffalo State University. She has a twin brother, and her father was supposed to be flying in to see her Monday, her mother told The Post.

"She meant everything to me. That was my baby," her mother said.

Yazmeen's family, friends, and members of the community waited angrily as the man in the wheelchair was taken into custody.

A photo of Yazmeen Williams, the woman who was found murdered inside a sleeping bag in Manhattan.

Sources tell FOX 5 NY that police have surveillance video showing the man dragging the bags.

"I think he's disgusting. He looks like scum," Yazmeen's mom said moments after the man was taken by police.

Investigators are looking into whether Yazmeen had any connection to the man taken into custody.

The Post reports that Yazmeen's mom said the man in the wheelchair knew her daughter, but that remains unclear.

A small memorial was arranged for Yazmeen on the sidewalk where her body was found.

Who is the man in the wheelchair?

According to police, Chad Irish, 55, of Manhattan, who uses an electric wheelchair, was charged with concealment of a human corpse.

Irish was also charged with two counts of criminal possession of a weapon and two counts of menacing, but police say those charges are not related to the homicide investigation.

An angry mob of people from the community waited outside for him as he was transferred by police on a gurney.

They chanted, "kill him," as he was loaded into the ambulance, and taken away from the scene.

The motive is still unknown at this time and the investigation remains ongoing.