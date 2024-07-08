Expand / Collapse search

Woman found dead inside NYC plastic bag with head gunshot wound ID'd

Updated  July 8, 2024 4:15pm EDT
New York City
NEW YORK CITY - A 31-year-old woman in NYC was found dead inside a plastic bag with a gunshot wound to her head, the NYPD said.

Police responded on Friday, July 5, just before 5 p.m. to a report of a suspicious package in front of 207 East 27th Street in Kips Bay.

According to police, the woman, identified as Yazmeen Williams, was found unconscious and unresponsive inside the bag. She was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Police determined she suffered a gunshot wound to the head. Her death has since been ruled a homicide.

No arrests have been made.