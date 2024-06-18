'Strong' person of interest in custody in Queens park sexual assault: NYPD

NYPD Chief of Patrol John Chell announced on Good Day New York that they have a "strong" person of interest in custody in connection to the sexual assault of a 13-year-old girl last week in Queens.

"We have a strong person of interest in custody as of this morning," Chell said.

The announcement by Chell comes after authorities on Monday released photos of a suspect. He was described as a male Hispanic, around 5’ 5" in his 20's with curly hair, last seen wearing red sneakers and carrying a green backpack. The photo from the NYPD shows the suspect on a bicycle.

Kissena Park sexual assault

The attack happened last Thursday around 3:30 p.m. in Kissena Park, near Colden Street and Kalmia Avenue in the Flushing section.

According to police, two friends – a 13-year-old boy and a 13-year-old girl – were playing in the park when a man approached.

Authorities say the man showed them a knife and forced them into a wooded area. He tied them up, took their cell phones and sexually assaulted the girl before fleeing, police said.

The kids were able to get free and run to the school across the street, which called 911. They were taken to a hospital in stable condition. A manhunt has been underway since the sexual assault.

The NYPD told FOX 5 NY that several cameras have now been permanently installed inside and outside the park.