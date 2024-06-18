Alleged Queens child rapist in custody after Kissena Park attack: Who is he?

The alleged Queens child rapist who attacked a 13-year-old in Flushing's Kissena Park is an Ecuadorian migrant, a source told FOX 5 NY's Robert Moses.

The suspected attacker is now in police custody, and the NYPD will update the public on this case later Tuesday, NYPD Chief of Patrol John Chell announced on Good Day New York.

Attached is a photo of the migrant who was arrested for sexual assault. His clothes are ripped, he is missing one of his shoes, and he is bruised up after residents subdued him and called 911. (Fox News)

According to the source, the person of interest told police that he is an Ecuadorian migrant who arrived in the U.S. back in 2021. He showed an ID that appeared to confirm that, the source says.

The suspect was recognized from the wanted flyers by other residents living in the same Queens migrant shelter, who then called the cops, the New York Post reported.

Chell's announcement comes after authorities on Monday released photos of the suspect. He was described as a male Hispanic, around 5’ 5" in his 20's with curly hair, last seen wearing red sneakers and carrying a green backpack. The photo from the NYPD shows the suspect on a bicycle.

The attack happened last Thursday around 3:30 p.m. in Kissena Park, near Colden Street and Kalmia Avenue in Flushing.

According to police, two friends – a 13-year-old boy and a 13-year-old girl – were playing in the park when a man approached.

Authorities said the man showed them a knife and forced them into a wooded area. He tied them up, took their cell phones and sexually assaulted the girl before fleeing, police said.

The kids broke free and ran to the school across the street, which called 911. They were taken to a hospital in stable condition. A manhunt has been underway since the sexual assault. Police had been offering a $10,000 reward in the case.

The NYPD told FOX 5 NY that several cameras have now been permanently installed inside and outside the park.