13-year-old girl sexually assaulted at knifepoint in NYC park

A 13-year-old girl was sexually assaulted in broad daylight at a NYC park in Queens, the NYPD said.

The attack happened on Thursday around 3:30 p.m. in Kissena Park, near Colden Street and Kalmia Avenue in the Flushing section.

According to police, two friends – a 13-year-old boy and a 13-year-old girl – were playing in the park when a man approached.

Authorities say the man showed them a knife and forced them into a wooded area. He reportedly tied them up, took their cell phones and sexually assaulted the girl before fleeing, police said.

It's unclear how the kids were able to get free. They were taken to a hospital in stable condition.

Suspect description

The suspect is described as a male Hispanic, around 5’ 5" in his 20's with curly hair, last seen wearing red sneakers and carrying a green backpack. He appeared to have dental braces on his teeth and had a tattoo of a boar or a bull with red eyes on his chest.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).