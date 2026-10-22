NYC Council passes Romanch's Law, votes to end horse carriage industry

The Brief The New York City Council passed Romanch's Law, which phases out the horse-drawn carriage industry by June 2028. Horse carriage drivers and union representatives rallied outside City Hall in protest before the vote. City lawmakers said a transition plan will offer job training and protections for the horses, but union leaders said they have not seen those details.



The New York City Council voted Thursday to end the city's horse-drawn carriage industry.

Romanch's Law passes NYC Council vote

Local perspective:

The passage of Romanch's Law comes after years of intense public debate surrounding horse carriages, particularly after recent fatal accidents in Central Park.

The legislation aims to eliminate the industry by June 2028, leaving drivers uncertain about their livelihoods and the future of the animals.

What they're saying:

The administrative vice president of TWU Local 100 provided this statement in response to the vote:

"We will see them in court. This bill is blatantly unconstitutional, providing nothing but a plan to draft a plan. There’s nothing concrete for hundreds of workers, carriage owners and family members who face total economic devastation.

The city faces an $8.8 billion deficit and this workforce is getting nothing but promises that there might be some aid in the future. This fight is not over."

Push to ban horse carriages in the past

The backstory:

The push to ban horse carriages from the city has been building over the past several years, with former Mayor Eric Adams publicly throwing his support behind a potential ban.

One carriage horse collapsed in Hell's Kitchen in August 2025, though a necropsy performed later on showed that the 15-year-old horse had a small tumor.

Earlier this year, another carriage horse collapsed and died in Central Park after it ingested a toxic shrub.

In that same month, 18-year-old Romanch Mahajan was killed after falling from a horse-drawn carriage that crashed in Central Park, reigniting the debate.

What's next:

City Council officials say they are developing a transition framework designed to help affected workers move into new fields. According to the council, that plan includes job placement assistance, training programs, and stronger protective measures for the horses.

The other side:

Despite assurances from city lawmakers, union representatives state they have not been shown any details regarding the proposed transition plan.

Drivers raised questions about how they will provide for their families and what will happen to their horses if the industry is shut down.