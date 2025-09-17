Adams backs NYC horse carriage ban but critics call it a reelection ploy

The Brief Mayor Eric Adams is urging the City Council to pass Ryder’s Law, which would phase out horse-drawn carriages in New York City and replace them with electric alternatives. The push follows a string of incidents, including the collapse and deaths of carriage horses Ryder and Lady, and runaway horses that injured drivers and passengers. Adams signed an executive order to strengthen oversight, prepare for the industry’s phase-out, and help drivers transition into new jobs while preserving the tradition through electric carriages.



New York City Mayor Eric Adams is backing a plan to end horse-drawn carriages in Central Park, but critics argue the move is less about animal welfare and more about boosting his reelection campaign.

"While horse-drawn carriages have long been an iconic fixture of Central Park, they are increasingly incompatible with the conditions of a modern, heavily-used urban green space," Adams said.

NYC Ryder's Law

What they're saying:

Adams is calling on the City Council to pass Ryder’s Law, legislation that would phase out horse-drawn carriages and replace them with electric alternatives. The measure has stalled in the Council for more than a year.

"A series of incidents over the last few years have raised concerns about the welfare of the horses, as well as the safety of pedestrians, cyclists, drivers, and carriage operators themselves." — New York City Mayor Eric Adams

At the same time, the mayor signed Executive Order 56, which lays the groundwork for phasing out the industry. It directs city agencies to strengthen oversight, create a process for voluntary license returns, and help drivers transition into new employment opportunities.

Critics call bluff on Adams

The other side:

The City Council, however, is accusing dams of politicizing the issue.

"The Council appreciates that this is a difficult and emotional issue for many New Yorkers, which has persisted for decades. Mayor Adams politically using it for his reelection campaign is opportunistic and not helpful. Mayor Adams and Randy Mastro have no credibility in the legislative process after the Council was forced to override their vetoes of grocery delivery worker and street vendor bills that their administration had supported. This bill continues to go through the legislative process, which is deliberative and allows for thorough input from all stakeholders."

The backstory:

The move comes after a series of high-profile incidents that reignited concerns over animal welfare and public safety.

In Aug. 2022, a horse named Ryder collapsed in Midtown and later died, sparking outrage and renewed calls for reform.

A poll taken afterward found that 71 percent of New Yorkers supported banning carriage rides.

More recently, in August, a horse named Lady collapsed and died on a Manhattan street.

That same summer, another horse, Bambi, bolted through Central Park without a driver, frightening visitors and injuring passengers who jumped from the speeding carriage.

Earlier in the year, a separate case involving runaway horses left a driver with a broken wrist and injured others.

Why are there horses in NYC?

Horse-drawn carriages have been part of New York life since the 1830s, when city ordinances required horses as a quieter and cleaner alternative to engines. Central Park’s design even included paths for horse traffic, and today the carriages are marketed as a romantic nod to the city’s past.

But animal advocates and many New Yorkers have long said that the practice is outdated and dangerous.

What's next:

Whether the City Council acts quickly on Ryder’s Law remains uncertain.

But with Adams’ backing, the push to replace horse-drawn carriages with electric alternatives could mark the beginning of the end for one of the city’s most recognizable, and most contentious, traditions.