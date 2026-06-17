18-year-old killed after horse carriage crashes in Central Park

The Brief An 18-year-old was killed after falling from a horse-drawn carriage that crashed in Central Park on Wednesday, police said. The crash occurred near 71st Street and Central Drive at approximately 2:45 p.m., according to the NYPD. Authorities said the teen fell from the carriage during the incident, and the cause of the crash remains under investigation.



An 18-year-old was killed after a horse carriage crashed in Central Park on Wednesday.

Central Park horse carriage crash

What we know:

The crash happened around 2:45 p.m., according to the NYPD, near 71st Street and Central Drive.

When police got to the scene, they found an 18-year-old man who had fallen from the carriage. First responders took him to the hospital in critical condition, where he was later pronounced dead.

Video obtained by FOX 5 NY showed the aftermath of the crash, with the carriage on its side, and the front wheels and horse harness ripped off the front of the cab.

What they're saying:

The Transport Workers Union of America expressed condolences following the fatal crash.

"We are devastated that a passenger died after injuries suffered today in the accident in Central Park, and our thoughts and prayers are with the victim's family," the union said in a statement.

The union also raised concerns about safety conditions in the park, saying improvements are needed for all vehicles operating there, including e-bikes, delivery vehicles, pedicabs and horse-drawn carriages.

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According to the union, the carriage owner has indefinitely suspended the driver involved in the crash, and the horse that was pulling the carriage will be retired from service.

After Wednesday's crash, animal rights organizations like PETA called for New York City to eliminate horse-drawn carriages.

"From collapsing horses, to careening carriages, how many more disasters have to strike before we get these beleaguered horses out of the park?" PETA's statement read.

PETA shared a video on its Instagram page on Wednesday, claiming to show the crash. In the video, the horse can be seen galloping off with the carriage, hitting a curb and sending the carriage bouncing into the air. At least one person is chasing after it. The video also appears to show one person falling out of the back of the carriage.

New York City Council Speaker Julie Menin and Council Member Lynn Schulman released a joint statement in response to the crash as well.

"Today’s tragic death of a teenager following an incident involving a horse carriage in Central Park is horrific and heartbreaking," it read. "Our thoughts are with the victim’s loved ones and everyone affected by this devastating loss."

What's next:

"It is now time to act," the statement added. "The Council recently introduced Ryder’s Law to address longstanding concerns surrounding the horse carriage industry, and we will hold a hearing on the bill in July."

What we don't know:

Officials are investigating the cause of the crash.