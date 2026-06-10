Carriage horse collapses and dies in Central Park

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The Brief A carriage horse died after collapsing in Central Park on Wednesday. Police are investigating the horse's sudden death. Officials say the 16-year-old horse was found to be fit for work.



The death of another carriage horse in New York City has prompted a police investigation and sparked renewed calls from animal rights activists to ban the industry.

What we know:

The 16-year-old carriage horse collapsed and died in Central Park on Wednesday. Police were quickly on the scene to investigate the animal's sudden passing.

Few details have been released, but officials have confirmed that a full necropsy will be performed to determine the exact cause of death.

What they're saying:

The Transport Workers Union, which represents Central Park's carriage horse drivers, addressed the incident in a recent statement, noting that their members are "heartbroken and in shock."

According to the union, the horse's health was last evaluated by a veterinarian in March and was found to be completely fit for work.

The other side:

In the wake of the tragedy, animal rights organization PETA is planning to reintroduce "Ryder's Law" to the City Council on Thursday.

The proposed legislation seeks to completely replace and ban horse-drawn carriages in the city.