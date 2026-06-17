Central Park carriage horse died after eating toxic shrub, necropsy reveals

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The Brief A necropsy revealed that a Central Park carriage horse died last week after eating a highly toxic shrub called Japanese yew. The examination found "abundant plant needles" from the poisonous shrub. The findings have sparked a dispute over park landscaping.



A carriage horse that died in Central Park last week suffered a fatal reaction after consuming a poisonous plant, according to a recent necropsy.

What we know:

The horse, named Dennis, was carrying two passengers along the park's East Drive when the incident occurred. An examination commissioned by the union representing New York City’s horse buggy drivers revealed that the animal had ingested Japanese yew, an evergreen shrub known to be highly toxic to horses.

According to the necropsy report, examiners found "abundant plant needles" throughout Dennis's mouth, stomach and digestive tract.

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Dig deeper:

The findings have sparked a dispute over park landscaping. Union officials are arguing that the organization is at fault for planting toxic shrubs.

The Central Park Conservancy has responded to the union's accusations, stating that it is against park rules to let animals graze on plants.