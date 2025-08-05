Carriage horse dead after collapsing in Manhattan

article

A carriage horse collapsed and died in Hell's Kitchen earlier today.

Carriage horse dead

What we know:

The horse collapsed near the corner of West 51st Street and 11th Avenue.

Video provided to FOX 5 NY by nonprofit animal rights organization NYCLASS shows the horse lying down at the intersection.

FOX 5 NY's Linda Schmidt reports that the horse was set to return to Clinton Park Stables in Hell's Kitchen. New York City carriage horse driver and media spokesperson for the carriage industry Christina Hansen told Schmidt that 90 horses are housed in these stables.

Hansen also told Schmidt that the horse who died, 15-year-old Lady, had only been working in the city for less than two months.

The horses are rotated in and out of work based on vacation, and each horse gets five weeks of vacation per year. All the horses are also seen by a veterinarian twice a year.

What we don't know:

It is not currently known why the horse collapsed.

What they're saying:

NYCLASS said in a statement: "Lady's death is the result of a failed system… Horses are collapsing, suffering and dying over and over again – and nothing changes."

The organization also called on city officials, including New York City Mayor Eric Adams, to support the passage of Ryder's Law, a bill that would prohibit the issuance of new licenses used in the operation of horse-drawn cabs.

A statement was also provided by Voters for Animal Rights:

Dig deeper:

Horse-drawn carriages have plied Central Park and the city’s streets for over 150 years. There are a total of 68 carriages and 200 horse in New York City, Schmidt reports.

Animal advocates, however, say it’s inhumane to have horses navigating Manhattan traffic.

Over the years, some horses have gotten startled, run off and collided with cars or other objects. This summer, a carriage driver went on trial over a horse's 2022 collapse.

Supporters of horse-drawn carriages see the coaches as a romantic remnant of a bygone New York. They also note that the carriages net tourist dollars and have provided hundreds of jobs to drivers, plus jobs for a glut of farm and racing horses.